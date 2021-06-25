Trinity Pyle is now officially a Division I student-athlete.
Pyle, who has attended Darlington School her entire school life, has signed with Oregon State’s gymnastics program, becoming the most recent Lady Tiger to join a D-I program.
“It was definitely unreal,” Pyle said on her signing. “It’s everything I’ve ever dreamed of and I finally got to accomplish my dreams. The whole moment was amazing.”
Pyle said her relationship with Oregon State gymnastics assistant coach Bryan Raschilla proved to be a decisive factor in her decision to pack her bags for the Pacific Northwest. Raschilla and Pyle have worked together in the past, as Raschilla used to coach in Alabama.
“He’s amazing,” Pyle said. “Just a great overall coach and I knew I wanted to be coached by him when I did enter college, and I finally got the opportunity.”
Pyle said when she got the offer from OSU, she started crying tears of joy.
“I was just so excited,” Pyle said. “I was so relieved. I’m definitely a late recruit. I was under a lot of stress waiting for my offer to come through. When (OSU) finally offered, I was just so relieved to be able to compete for them.”
Pyle said she has been involved in gymnastics since the age of four. Most recently, Pyle has been a part of the Gymnastics Academy of Atlanta, based in Kennesaw.
But now, she’ll prepare for a cross-country trek to Corvallis, Oregon, to become a part of the Beaver family and compete in the Pac-12.
“It’s going to be a lot of work for sure,” Pyle said. “I’m super excited. I’ve got to stay motivated and work my hardest to be top of my game, but it’s going to be good.”
Pyle said she is looking forward to the atmosphere of college gymnastics. She explained while club gymnastics is more individually-focused, college gymnastics is more team-oriented.
“All of our scores count (toward) one major score and we get to all work together and I’m really excited about that,” Pyle said. “My goal is to do the best for the team. We could make it to Nationals even and I’d just love to be a part of that and do anything I can to help them succeed.”
Reflecting back on her time at Darlington and in Rome, Pyle said she will miss the tight-knit community feel.
“Everyone’s really close and we know everyone,” Pyle said. “Oregon State’s definitely really big and I will not know everyone. I’ll get to meet new people, but Rome just has a really close family feel to it.”