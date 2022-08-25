Traffic redirected on Hwy 411 after tractor trailer carrying logs rolled over By Olivia Morley OMorley@RN-T.com Olivia Morley Staff Writer Author email Aug 25, 2022 53 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 5 Traffic is being redirected on Hwy 411 near Ga Loop 1 after a tractor trailer carrying logs rolled over. Inbound lanes to Rome from Cartersville on 411 are blocked with logs. Joshua Nicholson Traffic is being redirected on Hwy 411 near Ga Loop 1 after a tractor trailer carrying logs rolled over. Inbound lanes to Rome from Cartersville on 411 are blocked with logs Joshua Nicholson Traffic is being redirected on Hwy 411 near Ga Loop 1 after a tractor trailer carrying logs rolled over. Inbound lanes to Rome from Cartersville on 411 are blocked with logs John Druckenmiller Traffic is being redirected at the intersection of Hwy 411 and Ga Loop 1 after a tractor trailer carrying logs rolled over and blocked lanes of traffic. John Druckenmiller Traffic is being redirected on Hwy 411 near Ga Loop 1 after a tractor trailer carrying logs rolled over. Inbound lanes to Rome from Cartersville on 411 are blocked with logs Joshua Nicholson Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Traffic is being redirected on Hwy 411 near the intersection with Ga Loop 1 after a tractor trailer carrying logs rolled over.Several other vehicles are involved and inbound lanes to Rome from Cartersville on 411 are blocked with logs. Injuries have been reported. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Olivia Morley Staff Writer Author email Follow Olivia Morley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now Police investigating faked shooting report at Rep. Greene's home early Wednesday Rockmart man killed in wreck on Ga. 101 Thursday night It's been a tough week, but this too shall pass In their words: Rome School Board candidates say why they're running for the post 'We need to send a strong message': Peaches alcohol, entertainment licenses suspended for 4 weeks following brawl Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Region Stories Paul Zeise: Paul Zeise's sports chat transcript: 08.25.22 44 min ago Average mortgage climbs to record, as mortgage taking falls 44 min ago Gabby Barrett will begin her maternity leave (sort of) after Pittsburgh show on Friday 42 min ago Police: Discussions ongoing after shooting near Lincoln-Lemington youth football game 42 min ago Brian Batko: Brian Batko's Steelers mailbag: Looking into outside options to help the offensive line 43 min ago New Steelers safety Damontae Kazee plugging holes in leaky run defense 43 min ago All SLO County students get free lunches under new program. See what they're eating 43 min ago Kristin Smart trial: Woman says murder defendant Paul Flores raped her 43 min ago View the e-Edition Trending Now Police investigating faked shooting report at Rep. Greene's home early Wednesday Rockmart man killed in wreck on Ga. 101 Thursday night 10 additional Rome High students face charges following Tuesday brawl; extra officers still on campus. 5 more students face battery charges following Thursday lunchroom brawl at Rome High; that's 16 so far this week LakePoint 75 to add large distribution center in Emerson as Bartow boom expands. Latest Region Stories Paul Zeise: Paul Zeise's sports chat transcript: 08.25.22 44 min ago Average mortgage climbs to record, as mortgage taking falls 44 min ago Gabby Barrett will begin her maternity leave (sort of) after Pittsburgh show on Friday 42 min ago Police: Discussions ongoing after shooting near Lincoln-Lemington youth football game 42 min ago Brian Batko: Brian Batko's Steelers mailbag: Looking into outside options to help the offensive line 43 min ago New Steelers safety Damontae Kazee plugging holes in leaky run defense 43 min ago All SLO County students get free lunches under new program. See what they're eating 43 min ago Kristin Smart trial: Woman says murder defendant Paul Flores raped her 43 min ago