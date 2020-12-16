Day 1 of the 67th Annual Christmas Tournament is in the books as the semifinals for both the girls and boys’ semifinals are set. Here is a rundown of the day’s action.
The Chattooga Lady Indians kicked off the tournament in grand fashion, defeating Woodland (Cartersville) 49-9.
The Chattooga Boys followed that up by knocking off the defending Golden Ball champion Coosa Eagles 49-39. Chattooga junior Brody Mobbs led all scorers with 16 points.
The first half went back and forth, with Coosa holding a 19-17 edge at the break.
However, Chattooga began to pull away in the second half as senior Cash Allen came alive. After shooting 0-for-5 in the first half, Allen’s height down low became a decisive factor, finish the game with four dunks and 12 points on 6-of-7 shooting.
Jaquze Morgan led the way offensively for the Eagles with 10 points, followed closely by Bryson Thacker with nine.
Following Chattooga-Coosa, the Model Lady Devils faced off against tournament host Armuchee Lady Indians. The hosts would find themselves victorious by the score of 51-31.
The first half was a back-and-forth affair, as both sides kept it close. At the half, Model held the exact same advantage Coosa had in its game 19-17.
Similar to the earlier contest, the team trailing at half dominated the latter 16 minutes, as Armuchee went on a tear led by Olivia Moses and Julia Williams. The duo combined for 22 second-half points.
Moses tallied 18 points in the 20-point win while Williams was right on her heels, adding 17.
For the Lady Devils, Montana Moats recorded 18 points on 7-of-13 shooting. The rest of her squad added 13 points.
In the main gymnasium, the Rome Lady Wolves cruised to a first round victory over the Unity Christian Lady Lions 74-32.
In the late games, Pepperell dispatched the Armuchee Indians in the second half to win big 61-41 and Darlington eclipsed Model 44-42.
After a busy Wednesday of round one action, here is your semifinal and consolation matches schedule for Thursday, Dec. 17.
Semifinal Games
The Darlington Lady Tigers, who had a first-round bye, will face the Chattooga Lady Indians at 4 p.m. Later, the Armuchee Lady Indians will battle Rome Lady Wolves at 7 p.m.
Chattooga boys will duel with Rome at 5:30 p.m., while the Darlington boys will face off against the Pepperell Dragons in the nightcap at 8:30 p.m.
All semifinal games will be played in Armuchee’s newer gymnasium.
Consolation Games
The Model Lady Devils and Unity Christian Lady Lions are set to duel at 7 p.m. in the AHS Main Gymnasium.
The Coosa Eagles will battle the Woodland (Cartersville) Wildcats at 5:30 p.m., while the Armuchee Indians have a match with the Model Blue Devils at 8:30 p.m. Both of those contests will also be in the main gym.
Attendance at this year’s tournament has been capped at 25% and there will be limited gate sales on a first-come, first-serve basis. Also, masks are required upon entry to games. Those who do not have a mask will be able to purchase one for $1.
All proceeds from the holiday tournament will benefit local high schools and charities, including the Boys & Girls Clubs of Northwest Georgia.