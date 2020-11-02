Belle Bryant, Travis Pelfrey and Madalyn Shell have been selected as 2020 School Winners for the Heisman High School Scholarship. Bryant represents Model High School, while Pelfrey and Shell represent Coosa High School.
Bryant, Pelfrey and Shell will now continue on for the chance to become State Winners, National Finalists, or National Winners. State recipients will receive a $750 college scholarship. National Finalists earn a $1,250 college scholarship and the male and female National Winners will each receive a scholarship totaling $5,250.
According to a release from Floyd County Schools (FCS), the Heisman High School Scholarship furthers the Heisman prestige “to our nation’s most esteemed high school seniors by recognizing and rewarding outstanding scholar-athletes who understand that the most important victories not only happen on the field, but in their schools and communities. These remarkable young leaders set the example and make a game-changing difference every day, paving the way to greatness for everyone around them.”
According to the release, to have been eligible, “students must be graduating with the class of 2021, have a cumulative weighted high school grade point average of a B (3.0) or better, participate in at least one of the 48 sports recognized by the International Olympic Committee and/or the National Federation of State High School Association and be a leader in his/her school and community.”
The Heisman High School Scholarship has been awarding student-athletes since 1994. Over the last 26 years, the scholarship has presented more than $600,000 of scholarship money to student-athletes across the United States.