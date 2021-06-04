DALLAS – When Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, invited submissions from whistleblowers in the armed forces last week, he vowed not to let the U.S. military fall prey to “woke ideology.” He probably wasn’t expecting quite so many references to classic television shows "M*A*S*H" and "The A-Team" that used politically incorrect dialogue and plots to ridicule the congressman. The plan by Crenshaw, a ...