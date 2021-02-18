In their two regular-season matchups, the Model Blue Devils lost both contests to the Chattooga Indians by a combined four points.
In their third meeting of the 2020-21 season, this time with a region championship and No. 1 seed on the line, it would be Model's night as the Blue Devils outlasted Chattooga 55-54 to claim the Region 7-AA Boys Basketball Championship Thursday.
"We just had to make a few more plays. We attacked just enough times to win the game," Blue Devils head coach Jacob Travis said in a phone interview. "We're knocking on the door every year. This group has worked really, really, really hard. It means a lot. Winning the region championship's special and it's something where you can put your No. 1 finger in the air."
The title returns to Shannon for the first time in five years. Model will begin the state playoffs as the No. 1 seed, clinching home court for at least the first two rounds.
After falling behind 10-5 after eight minutes, Chattooga tried cutting back into Model's edge. The Blue Devils were able to counter every run the Indians attempted, as Dane Fisher came alive in the third quarter and hit four 3-pointers. Fisher would finish with 15 points.
Four Blue Devils would see double figures scoring-wise, led by Jeremias Heard's 17. Jakeras Heard and Cole Mathis both record 10 points.
Travis said a made free throw and a Mathis steal sealed the game and the region title.
"The key is learn how to win and I think we learned how to win tonight," Travis said. "Even though it still wasn't pretty, we learned how to win and our defense was the key."
Chattooga, led by senior big man Cash Allen's 19 points, outscored the Devils 20-12 in the fourth quarter, but ultimately came up short, dropping their first region game of the season. It is also Chattooga's first loss in 2021.
"I think it's hard to beat a team three times," Travis said. "They're just really terrific down the stretch. Late in the game, they really pick up their intensity."
Jaylon Johnson and Damien Smith notched 14 points apiece.
Model now prepares for the state tournament, beginning with Region 6-AA's No. 4 seed on either Tuesday, Feb. 23, or Wednesday, Feb. 24, at Model High School.
"Get healthy, take care of your bangs and bruises," Travis said about his post-game message. "Enjoy the win and then turn the page."
Coosa vs. Dade County
In the earlier consolation game Thursday, the Coosa Eagles topped the Dade County Wolverines 58-54. Coosa earns the No. 3 seed from Region 7-AA while Dade County takes fourth.