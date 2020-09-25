Interested in tennis? October classes are beginning soon at the Etowah Tennis Center. The Tennis Apprentice and Adult Beginner Tennis Lessons classes will run for six weeks with a cost of $50.
A racket and United States Tennis Association (UTSA) membership are provided for beginners and those who have never purchased a UTSA membership. There is also a free first League fee. Employees of wellness partners are eligible for a $10 discount.
Class begins Monday, Oct. 19, from 6-7 p.m. at the Etowah Tennis Center. To register for this class, please contact Jaleel Riaz by telephone at 706-506-7506.
The Tennis Apprentice and Adult Beginner Tennis Lessons are sponsored by the Coosa Valley Tennis Association.