Darlington's basketball teams are Sweet 16 bound after defeating their respective opponents Tuesday in the first round of the Georgia High School Association state basketball tournament. The Lady Tigers eliminated Fellowship Christian 40-37 while the Tigers knocked out King's Ridge at Van Es Arena 55-47.
Lady Tigers outlast Fellowship Christian
The Lady Tigers began their playoff journey on the road, facing the Fellowship Christian Lady Paladins in Roswell. In a low-scoring affair, Darlington would make enough shots down the stretch to eliminate Region 6's No. 2 seed by three points.
"We didn't shoot it very well. I think that we were a little ... anxious maybe because we just kept shooting it and shooting it and shooting it and had a little too much energy," Lady Tigers head coach Hazel Hall said. "I thought defensively we played well most of the time, did a pretty good job on the boards and then did enough at the end to help us hang on and win. I was pleased with our effort. We're happy we're advancing."
JyJy Johnson led the way with 14 points, closely followed by Emmaline Ratledge's 13.
"They're two of our best players and they have to in order for us to have a chance," Hall said. "They've got to score and control the boards and defend and I thought they both did a good job of that."
Evie Shadday added eight points while Georgeanna Dempsey chipped in five. Fellowship Christian's Cate Hardin led all scorers with 22 points.
Hall said Darlington's difference maker was controlling the defensive boards and late-game defense.
"I thought JyJy did a really good job on No. 11 (Cate Hardin) when we put her on there at the end," Hall said. "Her length and she moves her feet well really helps when she's playing somebody that's a little smaller than her."
Darlington awaits its second-round opponent, which will either be the Galloway Lady Scots or the Athens Academy Lady Spartans. Should Galloway win, the Lady Tigers will host at Van Es, but should Athens Academy emerge victorious, Darlington would travel to Athens.
The Sweet 16 contest would be played on either Friday or Saturday.
"We're going to try to watch some film if we can on whoever our next opponent might be and then we're probably only going to have maybe a day to prepare," Hall said. "It is a quick turnaround, but ... you can't change a whole lot, especially when you've got young ones like we do. So, we're happy."
Darlington gets final roar over King's Ridge
The Darlington Tigers booked their ticket into the Sweet 16, upending King's Ridge 55-47 Tuesday at Van Es Arena. Darlington saw four players reach double figures in the point category, as the balanced attack proved too much for Region 6-A Private's No. 3 seed.
Patrick Shelley recorded 15 points to lead Darlington. D'marion Floyd added 13 and Braden Bell and DJ Johnson chipped in 11 apiece.
Darlington now prepares for a Sweet 16 matchup against either Region 8's No. 4 seed Athens Christian or Region 5's No. 1 seed Holy Innocents. Athens Christian and Holy Innocents meet Wednesday in Atlanta.