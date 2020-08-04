A Chattooga County resident is facing multiple drug charges after an early morning incident in Lindale.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Tamara Lynn Winn, 29, of Summerville, was at a location on Spring Circle in Lindale between midnight and 1 a.m. Tuesday, shouting obscenities and threats against others on the scene.
When officers confronted her they found seven suspected clonazepam pills on her, and charged her with seven felony counts of possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance.
Winn also was charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct. Her bond was set at $3,500.