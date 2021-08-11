The Rome Braves earned their first victory in August with a come-from-behind 5-4 win over the Hickory Crawdads Wednesday in North Carolina. It snaps an eight-game losing streak.
Wednesday: Rome 5, Hickory 4 (11 Inn.)
Andrew Moritz’s RBI single with one out in the top of the 11th lifted Rome to a one-run road victory, evening up the six-game road series. After a Brett Langhorne strikeout and a Rusber Estrada walk, Moritz turned on a 2-1 pitch to left field.
Trailing 2-0 entering the top of the eighth inning, Rome’s offense finally pushed runs across as Luke Waddell grounded into a fielder’s choice and recorded an RBI as Estrada touched home plate, then moments later, Michael Harris II knocked in the game-tying run on a single to center.
Tied 2-2 entering extra innings, the Braves cashed in on a fielding error by Hickory right fielder Pedro Gonzalez, scoring two runs to grab a 4-2 edge in the top half of the 10th. Hickory, though, rallied in the bottom half of the inning with an RBI single and sacrifice fly to knot the game up 4-4.
Rome starting pitcher Jake McSteen had an impressive night on the mound
Tuesday: Hickory 8, Rome 7
A bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the eighth inning saw the Braves lose their eighth consecutive contest as the Crawdads took the opener in North Carolina.
In the back-and-forth affair, Rome held three separate leads, but each time, Hickory rallied. Trey Hair led the offensive output for the Crawdads, going a perfect 3-for-3 scoring four runs and picking up an RBI.
For the Braves, Jesse Franklin V and Beau Philip totaled four hits apiece with a combined three home runs and six RBIs. Franklin hit two 2-run homers in the fourth and seventh innings while Philip smashed a solo shot in the fourth.
Rome starting pitcher Jared Shuster went four innings, allowing seven hits, but limited damage allowing two runs and striking out five Hickory batters.
Hickory’s Jean Casanova recorded his second victory of 2021 while Rome’s Justin Yeager, who surrendered the game-winning run, suffered his third loss of the season.
Rome and Hickory continue their series through Sunday.