As an investigation continues into an early Thursday fatality in Chattooga County, law enforcement across the state prepare for extra traffic on the Memorial Day weekend. Last year, 20 people died in holiday accidents on Georgia's roads.
From the Georgia State Patrol:
On Thursday, at 4:13 a.m., Georgia State Patrol Post 38 responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash in Chattooga County on U.S. 27 at Rossville Boulevard.
The preliminary investigation determined that a red 2010 Dodge Charger, driven by Alexis G. Wilson, age 26, was traveling south in the right lane of 27 southbound. A pedestrian, Crissy D. Trapp, age 48, was lying in the right lane.
The Dodge Charger ran over the pedestrian while traveling south in that lane. Trapp sustained fatal injuries.
From the Georgia Department of Public Safety:
The department is encouraging motorists traveling the roadways throughout the state or visiting Georgia’s beaches to practice safe driving habits this weekend. This year’s Memorial Day holiday travel period will begin at 6 p.m. on Friday, May 27, and ends Monday, May 30, at midnight. The travel period is 78 hours long. Last year, troopers and local law enforcement investigated 17 fatal traffic crashes resulting in 20 deaths across Georgia during the holiday travel period.
“During this Memorial Day holiday period, state troopers and officers will be on high-visibility patrols keeping an eye out for impaired drivers and other traffic violations that could potentially cause a crash,” said Col. Chris C. Wright, Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Safety. “We want everyone to enjoy this time with family and friends, but please practice safe driving behavior to and from your destination.”
During the 2021 Memorial Day holiday, the Georgia State Patrol investigated 425 traffic crashes that resulted in 274 injuries and 11 traffic deaths. In addition to the traffic crash investigations, state troopers and motor carrier officers arrested more than 350 people for driving under the influence, while issuing over 11,850 citations, and over 11,480 warnings.