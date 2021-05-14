The Rome Braves are preparing to welcome fans back to State Mutual Stadium on Tuesday, as the Braves open the 2021 home schedule against Bowling Green in the first of a six-game series.
But before the first pitch is even thrown, the Braves made some upgrades and enhancements to State Mutual Stadium, with the aim to improve the overall fan experience.
“(It) was the No. 1 priority for us,” Rome Braves marketing manager Stephen Brunson said in a phone interview. “We wanted to improve the players’ ability to perform to the best of their abilities, but we also wanted to make sure that our fans got the best entertainment here in northwest Georgia.”
A new scoreboard, expanded team store, new lighting and a new terrace project are among the new additions as fans return to the ballpark for the first time in over a year.
Tradin’ Post expansion
The Tradin’ Post team store has been expanded, adding more area for product and more room for customers to shop while socially distancing. The t-shirt press has also been moved inside, allowing fans to customize t-shirts in-house.
“In a year like this where we’re trying to provide as much space for people to shop our merchandise, it’s really nice to have double the space this year,” Brunson said. “We’re basically able to have an entire clearance section ... and can display more types of products that maybe fans might not have been able to buy on a game day.”
New lights and video board
The new video board is a 15HD video display, developed by Daktronics. It measures at 48 feet wide by 26.4 feet high, for a total area of 1,267.2 square feet, approximately four times larger than the previous primary video board.
“We have a videoboard that’s four times larger than the previous one,” Brunson said. “It’s great for our corporate sponsors, but it’s also great for us because we’re able to capture the attention of a very gratified generation by their cellular devices, (to) get them looking up at our screen at all times.”
Accompanying the new visual display is a new sound system, installed to enhance the sights and sounds of the ballpark.
LED lights installed
Newly installed LED field lights will allow fans to better view the action on the field. This transition to upward projecting lights will allow for better visibility for both fans and players, and the utilization of LED lights helps make the Rome Braves more energy efficient.
“Fans will notice on any home run, they will notice the players on the field will be able to see the fly balls at night a lot better,” Brunson said. “They’re state-of-the-art LED lights.”
Terrace project continues
The terrace level is getting a facelift and expansion. Renovations are ongoing, expected to be completed this summer. The finished product will be a multi-purpose facility offering indoor and outdoor seating, which can cater to not only Rome Braves baseball games, but also wedding events, company parties and birthdays.
“It’s going to house 150 people or more,” Brunson said. “It’s going to be the premier luxury space here in Rome that everyone’s going to want a chance to have their hands on. We’re really excited to offer that because the space will be able to entertain large groups, but we’ll also be able to split it up down the middle if two groups wanted to rent the space. It’s an indoor/outdoor luxury space.”
Other upgrades
The press box at State Mutual Stadium underwent upgrades to transition from Standard Definition to High Definition. A new switcher has been installed, along with a new instant replay machine in an expanded production room. Brand-new cameras will bring everything full circle for fans watching at home on MiLB.tv and on our state-of-the-art videoboard.
Rome is hiring
In addition to the continued work on the terrace project, Brunson confirmed the Rome Braves are actively hiring in a multitude of positions, from seasonal to full time.
“The biggest problem we’re facing as a business is finding people to work just like every other business right now,” Brunson said. “We know we have the allure of working in baseball and kind of the fun aspect in that, but we’re still finding a lot of trouble finding restaurant workers and our concessions.”
To view position openings, visit romebraves.com/jobs.