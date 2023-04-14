Coosa High senior Cord Youngblood signed a football scholarship Thursday with Cumberland University in Lebanon, Tennessee.
Youngblood said of the signing: “It’s an important thing for me. I feel like all the hard work and practice time I’ve put in really means something, and I’m excited to be able to further my athletic ability and academics in college.
“(Cumberland) was the most consistent school in responding when I was looking at different places. They made it seem like they really cared about you and that you were more important to them than just another name. I have built a good relationship with the coaches there, and I really like the program. They have a pretty good team, so I’m looking forward to being a part of it.
“I’m very excited to graduate. Of course, I’m going to miss people here, but this is a new chapter of my life starting. I’m going to get to do new things and have new experiences and really live on my own for the first time. It’s time to start to grasp what life is like outside of here.”
Also attending the signing ceremony Thursday and pictured along with Youngblood (seated, center) were (seated, from left) father Mark Youngblood, mother Aimee Younblood, (standing, from left) Coosa High head football coach Joey Mathis, sister Katie Youngblood, Coosa High principal Judson Cox, grandmother Teri Brown and Coosa High assistant football coach David Boaz.
Youngblood had a strong senior season in 2022 as he was picked as an RN-T all-county first-team defensive lineman. He compiled 46 total tackles, including eight tackles for loss and two sacks, along with eight quarterback pressures for the Eagles.