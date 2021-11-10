The Model Lady Devils have a rich tradition of success that includes numerous region titles, postseason appearances and deep runs in the state tournament.
After a couple of seasons narrowly missing out on the playoffs after more than a decade of consecutive State berths, this year’s group of Lady Devils are hungry to get back there, and head coach Sally Echols believes if her young team matures and improves over the course of the 2021-22 season, that goal is definitely within reach.
While Model lost several key starters and contributors from last year’s team that fell just one win shy of a State berth, they have multiple players ready to step into a bigger role and lead the way to more consistent success as they grow by gaining experience in key games as the schedule moves along.
Below you will find all the info you need to know in order to get ready for the quickly-approaching season, including a quick snapshot of the Lady Devils heading into the 2021-22 campaign and an interview with the veteran head coach Echols.
Team Capsule
Head Coach: Sally Echols (17th season)
Last year's record: 10-12
Starters lost from last season: 3
Key players Morgan Wood (G, Jr.), Tamiya Ragland (G, Jr.), Ansley Coogler (G, Jr.), Rachel Burkhalter (G, Soph.), Sadie Raughton (G, Fr.)
Coach Questions
RN-T: How has preseason practice gone so far and what have been the biggest things your team has focused on to get ready for the season?
ECHOLS: I have a young, coachable group who is eager to learn and willing to work. We are focusing on offensive basic fundamentals of the game and the grit of defense.
RN-T: What do you feel is an area or areas of strength for your team going into the 2021-22 season and what is an area you feel your team needs to improve the most?
ECHOLS: I think the fact that we are so young actually works to our advantage. There won't be a game played that this team doesn't learn valuable lessons for growth. This team's chemistry is also very special.
RN-T: What are the keys for this year's team to reach its full potential or, in other words, what are the things your team will hang their hat on in order to have success this season?
ECHOLS: Developing wining habits in our pursuit of excellence. I feel confident in saying the team that starts this season will not be the same at the end of the season. I expect the learning curve to grow exponentially. Trust me...we've got a long way to go. But this group excites me.
RN-T: What are your overall goals and/or expectations for what your team can accomplish this season?
ECHOLS: We want to control the controllables and focus on getting better every day…be the best we can be each day. And as always – defense, defense, defense.