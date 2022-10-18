There has been a lot of great local football talent developed from the youth ranks all the way up through the high school level in recent years in Rome and Floyd County, and that is nowhere more evident than on the college fields across the country in the fall.
Close to 40 former standouts who made their name playing for local high school teams are currently playing on the college level, and many of those are making a huge impact for their respective teams.
Here is a look at how those players did in their most recent games (players must appear in participation report for game to be included in this roundup):
Trystin Wright, Maryville, Darlington
The junior started at wide receiver and had two catches for 34 yards, including a 24-yard touchdown reception, in the Scots’ 45-7 win at Southern Virginia.
Matthew Syverson, Berry, Model
The senior kicker made a 23-yard field goal and was 4-of-4 on extra points, including what proved to be the game-winner in the Vikings’ 31-30 overtime win at Centre on Saturday. He also punted four times for an average of 33 yards per attempt and one downed inside the Colonels’ 20, and he handled five kickoffs with two touchbacks.
Tate Ratledge, Georgia, Darlington
The redshirt-sophomore started on the offensive line for the Bulldogs in their 55-0 win at home over Vanderbilt on Saturday. He played a part in the offense tallying 579 total yards with 387 passing and 192 rushing.
Devyn Collins, Reinhardt, Pepperell
The junior running back had 100 yards on 15 carries and two touchdowns in the Eagles’ 45-21 win at Bluefield on Saturday. His TDs came on runs of 36 and 11 yards, and he also had a solo tackle in the win.
Quantavious Leslie, Western Kentucky, Rome
The sophomore started on the offensive line in the Hilltoppers’ 35-17 win at Middle Tennessee on Saturday. He helped the offense total 443 yards with 278 passing and 165 rushing in the victory.
Jam Griffin, Oregon State, Rome
The redshirt-sophomore running back had 30 yards on nine carries in the Beavers’ 24-10 home win over Washington State on Saturday.
Kobe Nadu, Wooster, Darlington
The junior started at linebacker and had seven total tackles (four solo, three assists), including a half a tackle-for-loss, in the Fighting Scots’ 42-41 win at Kenyon on Saturday.
Knox Kadum, McNeese State, Rome
The sophomore started at quarterback and went 12-of-26 passing for 138 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in the Cowboys’ 40-15 loss at home to Texas A&M-Commerce on Saturday. He also ran for 12 yards.
JaQuon Griffin, Coastal Carolina, Rome
The redshirt-senior defensive lineman had two total tackles (one solo, one assist), including a tackle-for-loss, in the Chanticleers’ 49-21 loss at home against Old Dominion on Saturday.
Jaylen Griffin, Virginia Tech, Rome
The redshirt-senior started at defensive end and had one assisted tackle and a quarterback hurry in the Hokies’ 20-14 home loss against Miami on Saturday.
Sean Brown, Jacksonville State, Coosa
The redshirt-sophomore started at tight end and had one catch for 23 yards in the Gamecocks’ 47-31 win vs. North Alabama at Toyota Field in Madison, Ala.
Guy Vilsaint, Huntingdon, Rome
The sophomore offensive lineman started at right guard in the Hawks’ 38-14 win at home over Brevard on Saturday. He helped the offense compile 434 total yards with 292 passing and 142 rushing.
Davis Watson, Cornell, Darlington
The sophomore started on the offensive line in the Big Red’s 19-15 home win over Lehigh on Saturday as the offense totaled 357 yards with 202 passing and 155 rushing.
Ayden Langford, Sewanee, Darlington
The junior started on the offensive line for the Tigers in their 48-21 loss at Hendrix on Saturday.
Mason O’Neal, Shorter, Coosa
The fifth-year senior offensive lineman started at right guard in the Hawks’ 50-28 home loss against West Florida on Saturday.
Aidan Gaines, Army, Rome
The junior saw reserve action on the offensive line in the Black Knights’ 42-17 win at home over Colgate as Army ran for 497 yards.
Hunter Mathis, Cumberland, Armuchee
The junior kicker made a 30-yard field goal and went 1-for-1 on extra-point attempts in a 24-16 Phoenix loss at Thomas More on Saturday.
Payton Rhoades, Sacred Heart, Pepperell
The junior wide receiver had one catch for five yards in the Pioneers’ 40-27 home win over Stonehill on Saturday.
Luke Holtzendorf, Wingate, Model
The sophomore linebacker had one solo tackle in the Bulldogs’ 28-21 win at Limestone on Saturday.
Jamarcus Chatman, Troy, Rome
The junior defensive lineman participated but didn’t record any stats in the Trojans’ 17-14 win at home over Texas State on Saturday.
TJ Watkins, Berry, Pepperell
The fifth-year senior wide receiver participated but didn’t record any stats in the Vikings’ 31-30 overtime win at Centre on Saturday.