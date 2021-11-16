There has been a lot of great football talent developed locally from the youth ranks all the way up through high school in recent years, and that is nowhere more evident than on the fields across the country on any given Saturday in the fall.
Close to 50 former standouts from that made their name playing for the local high school programs are currently playing on the college level and many of those are making a huge impact for their respective teams.
Here is a look at how those players did in their most recent games (players must appear in participation report for game to be included in this roundup):
Trystin Wright, Maryville, Darlington
The sophomore wide receiver Wright had two catches for 54 yards and two touchdown receptions in the Scots’ 49-14 home win over Greensboro on Saturday.
Jamar Roberts, Cumberlands, Rome
Roberts, a sophomore, started at safety and had two total tackles (one solo, one assist) and an interception which he returned for 26 yards in the Patriots’ 49-0 loss at home to Lindsey Wilson. He also returned three kickoffs for a total of 52 yards in the game.
Elijah McKoy, Furman, Darlington
McKoy, a graduate senior linebacker, had five total tackles (three solo, two assists), including two tackles-for-loss and a sack, in the Paladins’ 37-31 win at home over Virginia Military Institute last Saturday. He also had one pass breakup in the victory.
Landon Lawrence, Furman, Darlington
The graduate senior Lawrence started at defensive end and had three total tackles (two solo, one assist), including two tackles-for-loss, and a quarterback hurry in the Paladins’ 37-31 home win over Virginia Military Institute on Saturday.
Jaylen Griffin, Virginia Tech, Rome
The redshirt junior defensive lineman Griffin had two assisted tackles, including a half a sack, in the Hokies’ 48-17 home win over Duke last Saturday.
Trevor Thomas, Maryville, Pepperell
Thomas, a senior quarterback, threw for 62 yards on 4-of-9 passing with one touchdown and one interception in the Scots’ 49-14 win at home over Greensboro on Saturday. He also ran for 24 yards on 11 carries with a touchdown and punted once for 31 yards.
Quantavious Leslie, Western Kentucky, Rome
Leslie, a freshman, started on the offensive line for the Hilltoppers in their 42-21 road victory at Rice on Saturday.
Devyn Collins, Reinhardt, Pepperell
Collins, a redshirt sophomore running back, had 12 carries for 49 yards and two touchdowns in the Eagles’ 49-15 win at Kentucky Christian on Saturday.
Tae Hammond, Cumberlands, Pepperell
The junior Hammond started at linebacker and had four total tackles (one solo, three assists) in the Patriots’ 49-0 home loss to Lindsey Wilson last Saturday. He also returned four kicks in the contest.
Knox Kadum, Virginia Tech, Rome
Kadum, a redshirt freshman quarterback, threw for 61 yards on 2-of-3 passing in the Hokies’ 48-17 win at home over Duke on Saturday.
Matthew Syverson, Berry, Model
Syverson, a junior kicker and punter, had five punts for an average of 37.2 yards per attempt with a long of 44 and three that were downed inside the 20 yard line in the Vikings’ 49-27 home loss to Centre to wrap up the season on Saturday. He also was 3-for-3 on extra points, handled five kickoffs and made one solo tackle in the contest.
Jamious Griffin, Georgia Tech, Rome
Griffin, a sophomore running back, had four kickoff returns for a total of 58 yards and a long of 20 in the Jackets’ 41-30 loss at home to Boston College on Saturday.
Campbell Watson, Presbyterian, Darlington
Watson, a redshirt sophomore tight end and defensive player, had two solo tackles, including two tackles-for-loss and a sack, in at 57-32 home loss by the Blue Hose.
JaQuon Griffin, Georgia Tech, Rome
The redshirt sophomore defensive lineman Griffin had one solo tackle in the Jackets’ 41-30 loss at home to Boston College on Saturday.
Nemo Reddish, Shorter, Rome
Reddish, a graduate senior defensive back, started at safety and led the Hawks in tackles on the day with seven total (five solo, two assists), including a tackle-for-loss in at 56-0 loss on the road at North Greenville in the team’s final game of the 2021 season.
Richmond Sims, Kentucky Christian, Model
Sims, a freshman wide receiver, had five catches for 32 yards in the Knights’ 49-15 home loss against Reinhardt on Saturday. He also had four kickoff returns for 34 total yards and one punt return for two yards.
Sean Brown, Jacksonville State, Coosa
Brown, a redshirt freshman tight end, had two catches for 26 yards in the Gamecocks’ 38-7 victory at Lamar on Saturday.
Christopher Dublin, Pikeville, Model
The graduate senior Dublin started at defensive back and had one pass breakup for the Bears in their 13-7 win at Thomas More on Saturday to wrap up the regular season.
Jackson Norton, Cumberlands, Rome
Norton, a junior offensive lineman, started at center in the Patriots’ 49-0 home loss to Lindsey Wilson last Saturday.
Elijah Ball, Wofford, Darlington
Ball, a senior defensive lineman, recorded one solo tackle in the Terriers’ 45-44 overtime loss at The Citadel on Saturday.
Guy Vilsaint, Huntingdon, Rome
The freshman offensive lineman Vilsaint started at right guard in the Hawks’ 55-9 win at LaGrange on Saturday.
TJ Watkins, Berry, Pepperell
Watkins, a senior, started at wide receiver but didn’t record any stats in the Vikings’ 49-27 loss at home against Centre on Saturday to finish off Berry’s 2021 season.
Aidan Gaines, Army, Rome
Gaines, a sophomore offensive lineman, saw reserve action in the Black Knights’ 63-10 win at home over Bucknell on Saturday.
Mason O’Neal, Shorter, Coosa
O’Neal, a senior, started on the offensive line in the Hawks’ 56-0 loss at North Greenville in the final game of the season.
Nick Burge, Cumberland, Rome
The freshman running back Burge had two carries in the Phoenix’s 28-10 loss at Georgetown on Saturday.
BJ Williams, Hanover, Pepperell
Williams, a senior, started on the defensive line but didn’t record any stats in the Panthers’ 27-16 home loss to Franklin on Saturday in their final game of the 2021 season.
TJ Arnold, West Georgia, Model
Arnold, a senior defensive end, participated but didn’t record any stats in the Wolves’ 44-7 home win over Delta State last Saturday.
Kobe Nadu, Wooster, Darlington
Nadu, a sophomore defensive back, participated but didn’t record any stats in the Fighting Scots’ 44-29 loss at Wittenberg on Saturday in the team’s final game of 2021.
JC Burkett, Berry, Armuchee
The senior Burkett saw reserve action on the offensive line in the Vikings’ 49-27 loss at home to Centre on Saturday to wrap up the regular season.
Ayden Langford, Sewanee, Darlington
Langford, a sophomore, saw reserve action on the offensive line in the Tigers’ 56-10 loss at home to Hendrix last Saturday to finish the season.