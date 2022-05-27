Berry Volleyball's own Zoë Wooten has been invited to compete with team USA as a part of the USA D-III volleyball teams.
Ron Smith of USA Sports Tours & Events announced the tour schedule, teams, and coaches for the upcoming USA D-3 Volleyball Teams – Brazil Tour 2022.
Wooten has accepted an invitation to join the team and will travel to Brazil from June 13-22.
Wooten, who in her career has been a part of an SAA and Regional Championship team, a member of the SAA All-Conference First-Team, and two-time SAA Academic Honor Roll member will compete with the indoor team in Brazil.
The USA D-III Volleyball Teams have invited NCAA Division III men's and women's players from across the country. This team is comprised of players recognized as All-Americans, All-Region and All-Conference. The 10 women's players represent eight different colleges and universities and come from 10 different home states. The 10 men's players hail from six different schools and four different home states.
The USA D-3 Volleyball tour will run from June 13-22. The teams will begin with an orientation in Orlando, Florida, on June 13 before the team flies to Sao Paulo, Brazil that evening.
The teams will practice on Tuesday afternoon on June 14 and have matches in the evening of the June 14-15 in the cities of Jundiai (Tuesday) and Campinas (Wednesday).
The teams will then fly to Rio de Janeiro on Thursday, June 16. On Friday, June 17 the teams will play against Tijuca (in Rio). On Monday, June 20 the teams will compete in the Marina Barra Clube "International Challenge" in the Barra neighborhood of Rio de Janeiro. This is the same part of Rio where the 2016 Olympic Village and most venues were located.
While in Brazil the teams will experience educational, cultural and social aspects of Brazilian life through city, school and sports club visits. While in Rio the team will be staying on the famous Copacabana Beach and touring the Christ the Redeemer Statue and Sugar Loaf Mountain, two of the most recognizable landmarks in the world.
Wooten is the seventh Viking in the program history to accept a roster invitation and travel to Brazil. Past Vikings include Peyton Breissinger and Jordan Skief in 2021, Jordan Leitch in 2018, Emily Hancock in 2017, Hannah Kate Thompson in 2015 and Stephanie Quinn in 2014.
Follow Berry Volleyball's social media accounts for more updates from Zoë during her trip.