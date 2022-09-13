There has been a lot of great local football talent developed from the youth ranks all the way up through the high school level in recent years in Rome and Floyd County, and that is nowhere more evident than on the college fields across the country in the fall.
Close to 40 former standouts who made their name playing for the local high school programs are currently playing on the college level and many of those are making a huge impact for their respective teams.
Here is a look at how those players did in their most recent games (players must appear in participation report for game to be included in this roundup):
Kobe Nadu, Wooster, Darlington
Nadu, a junior, started at linebacker and had three solo tackles, including two sacks, in the Fighting Scots' 49-21 win at Hiram on Saturday. For his efforts, Nadu was named the North Coast Athletic Conference Football Athlete of the Week on defense. He is currently tied for the lead in the conference in both sacks and tackles-for-loss.
Tate Ratledge, Georgia, Darlington
The redshirt-sophomore Ratledge started at right guard for the Bulldogs in their 33-0 win at home over Samford on Saturday and was a part of the offense putting up 479 total yards with 352 passing and 127 rushing.
JaQuon Griffin, Coastal Carolina, Rome
Griffin, a redshirt-senior defensive lineman, had two assisted tackles, including a half a sack in the Chanticleers' 31-27 home win over Gardner-Webb on Saturday.
Matthew Syverson, Berry, Model
Syverson, a senior, handled several different kicking duties for the Vikings on Saturday in their 56-10 win over LaGrange at home. He was a perfect 8-for-8 on extra points, kicked off nine times for an average of 60.3 yards per kick and punted three times for an average of 41.7 yards per attempt with one over 50 yards and two downed inside the opponents' 20 yard line.
Jamious Griffin, Oregon State, Rome
The redshirt-sophomore running back had 13 yards on three carries and one catch for six yards in the Beavers' 35-32 win at Fresno State on Saturday.
Jaylen Griffin, Virginia Tech, Rome
Griffin, a redshirt-senior, started on the defensive line for the Hokies and had one assisted tackle in a 27-10 conference win at home over Boston College on Saturday.
Mason O'Neal, Shorter, Coosa
O'Neal, a fifth-year senior, started at right guard in the Hawks' 34-21 home win over Catawba on Saturday at Barron Stadium. He helped the Shorter offense compile 461 total yards with 265 on the ground and 196 through the air.
Guy Vilsaint, Huntingdon, Rome
The sophomore Vilsaint started on the offensive line in the Hawks' 38-35 win at Birmingham-Southern on Saturday and helped the offense put up 606 total yards (317 passing, 289 rushing).
Campbell Watson, Presbyterian, Darlington
Watson, a redshirt-junior, started at linebacker on Saturday and contributed one solo tackle in the 21-13 Blue Hose win at home over Virginia-Lynchburg.
Jamarcus Chatman, Troy, Rome
Chatman, a junior defensive lineman, had one quarterback hurry in the Trojans' 38-17 win at home over Alabama A&M on Saturday.
Sean Brown, Jacksonville State, Coosa
The redshirt-sophomore Brown started at tight end and had two catches for 18 yards in the Gamecocks' 34-3 win at Murray State on Saturday.
Knox Kadum, McNeese State, Rome
The sophomore Kadum got the start at quarterback for the Cowboys and threw for 65 yards on 5-of-12 passing with one interception in a 52-10 loss at Rice on Saturday. He also had six rushing attempts.
Richmond Sims, Kentucky Christian, Model
Sims, a sophomore, started at receiver and had two catches for 30 yards in the Knights' 54-33 loss at Pikeville on Saturday. He also completed a pass, returned one kickoff for nine yards and handled one punt return opportunity.
Trystin Wright, Maryville, Darlington
Wright, a junior, started at receiver and had one catch for four yards in the Scots' 20-10 loss at Centre on Saturday.
Ayden Langford, Sewanee, Darlington
Langford, a junior, started on the offensive line in the Tigers' 44-0 loss at home against Washington and Lee on Saturday.
Grant Taylor, Shorter, Armuchee
The sophomore Taylor saw reserve action on the offensive line in the Hawks' 34-21 win at home over Catawba on Saturday.
Trai Hodges, Southeast Missouri State, Rome
Hodges, a senior defensive back, participated but didn't record any stats in the Redhawks' 34-31 win at Southern Illinois on Saturday.
Luke Holtzendorf, Wingate, Model
The sophomore linebacker Holtzendorf participated but didn't record any stats in the Bulldogs' 21-3 win at Fayetteville State on Saturday.
NOTE: If there is a player competing in college football and was left out, email their name to AFarrer@RN-T.com.