Model High senior Morgan Wood signed a basketball scholarship Tuesday with Shorter University in Rome.
Wood said of the signing: “It meant a lot. I’ve worked hard at Model, and signing just brought everything I’ve worked for together. I felt so loved having all my family, friends and teammates here with me to celebrate.
“Shorter is a Christian school which is what got me interested to start with, and once I took a visit there, it was really what I was looking for. It seems like a close-knit place and a good place for me to be.
“I’m really excited to graduate and go forward in my life to see what God has for me. It’s going to be interesting to start a new chapter but fun at the same time. I’m nervous, but I think it will be good for me.”
Also attending the signing ceremony Tuesday and pictured along with Wood (seated, second from left) were (seated, from left) sister Madison Wood, mother Tonya Wood, father Chris Wood, (standing, from left) Model High athletic director and assistant principal Mike House, Model High principal Kevin Strickland, Model High head girls basketball coach Sally Echols, Model High assistant girls basketball coach Robby Dooley and Model High assistant girls basketball coach Lauren Jones.
Wood was a part of the Lady Devils finishing as region runners-up in 7-AA this past season and earning a trip to the second round of the state tournament as Model defeated East Jackson in the opening round for the program’s first playoff win since 2019.