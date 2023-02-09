The Rome Wolves baseball team evened their overall record and opened up the home slate with a 5-1 win over Paulding County on Wednesday at Legion Field behind the levee.
Rome (1-1) got strong combined pitching effort from Braxton Wade, Bryson Thacker and Jackson Mull to limit the visiting Patriots to one unearned run. Wade started and went three innings, allowing one unearned run on one hit with seven strikeouts. Thacker came on to pitch 3 1/3 innings of shutout relief, giving up just one hit and striking out eight, and Mull pitched the final 2/3, not allowing a hit or a run and striking out one.
At the plate the Wolves were led by Joe Wilkinson with two RBIs and Josh Ellard with a double and two walks. Jeremiah Farrer added a hit and scored a run, and Reece Fountain drew a walk and scored two runs. Mull and Chaz Moore also had a hit apiece.
Rome will be back home next Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. to host Christian Heritage in another non-region contest.
In other spring sports action recently:
SOCCER
Pepperell girls 5, Chattooga 1
The Lady Dragons had a strong overall effort offensively and defensively to earn a win on their home field on Wednesday.
Aidyn Hurst scored four goals and had one assist to lead Pepperell (2-1). Isabella Cox added a goal and an assist, and Abby Silver had two assists.
The Pepperell defense played well with Chattooga's lone goal come late in the second half. Riley Allen, Madeline Keith, Madison Poole and Carina Perez each contributed to the stout defensive effort along with goalkeeper Morgan Langley.
"The girls played really well tonight," said Pepperell head coach Deana Spranza. "We were a little worried as we began. Chattooga was parking the bus and had eight players on defense. We made a couple quick adjustments pushing our center defending mid up and had our defense playing up higher. We came together offensively connecting passes and maintaining possession of the ball a huge majority of the time. We suffered two key players getting hurt and not returning to play, but the girls didn’t give up. In fact they became more determined to win. They played as a unit."
Pepperell will host Unity Christian on Friday at 4 p.m.
Rome girls 2, Paulding County 1
The Lady Wolves continued their strong start to the season with a non-region road in on Tuesday.
Rome (3-0) was led by Lily Strickland and Emily Cooper with a goal apiece. Goalkeeper Julissa Lemus played a strong game as well with seven saves.
The Lady Wolves are on the road again Friday to take on non-region foe Heritage-Catoosa at 5:30 p.m.
TENNIS
Rome splits with Carrollton
The Lady Wolves pulled out a win while the Rome boys suffered a tough loss in a close match on Wednesday against Carrollton at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College.
The Rome girls got wins at No. 2 and No. 3 singles from Sophia Styperek and Erin Coleman as each won 6-0, 6-0. The doubles lines swept their matches as well to give the Lady Wolves a 4-1 win over Carrollton.
The Rome boys fell 3-2 to Carrollton with their two wins coming at No. 2 and No. 3 singles from Matthew Hucks and Hollis Harrington. After losing both doubles lines, No. 1 singles player Alex Hernandez battled to a tiebreaker vs. his Carrollton opponent before losing a close one to seal the team result.
Rome will next play on Thursday, Feb. 16 when it hosts Rockmart at 4 p.m.