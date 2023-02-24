Rome used a stellar outing on the mound from Bryson Thacker and timely offense to grab a 9-4 win over Cass on Thursday at Lakepoint Sports complex.
Thacker, a Tennessee signee, started and went five innings, allowing just one run on one hit with 13 strikeouts. He also contributed two hits at the plate.
Leading the offense for the Wolves (4-2) was Slade Wright with three RBIs and Josh Ellard with a double and an RBI. Joe Wilkinson also had a hit, an RBI and two runs scored, Braxton Wade contributed a hit, an RBI and three runs scored and Chaz Moore drove in a run.
Reece Fountain and Jackson Mull chipped in with a hit apiece.
Rome was on the road on Friday to visit Paulding County and will return home on Tuesday to host Sonoraville at 5:30 p.m. at Legion Field behind the levee.
In other prep sports action from Thursday:
BASEBALL
Sonoraville 9, Coosa 5
The Eagles fell behind and could never fully rally out of the hole in a non-region road loss.
Coosa (0-3) saw host Sonoraville score four runs in the bottom of the first before adding single runs in the second, third and fourth followed by two more in the fifth. The Eagles scored single runs in the second, fifth and sixth and two in the third.
Offensively Hayden McBurnett led Coosa with a 2-for-3 effort that included a double and three RBIs. Trent Cantrell added a double and scored two runs, and Andrew Holt had a hit, two walks and scored a run. Pacey Smith had a hit and drew a walk, and Gavin East drew a walk and scored two runs.
On the mound East went three innings and gave up seven runs (three earned) on six hits with five strikeouts. Colton McBurnett pitched three innings as well, allowing two unearned runs on two hits with two strikeouts and two walks.
Coosa visited Christian Heritage on Friday for a non-region test and will be at Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe on Monday at 5:30 p.m.
SOCCER
Rome boys 3, Carrollton 2
The Wolves went on the road and pulled out a hard-fought win thanks to a second-half goal.
Rome (2-1-1) led 2-0 at the half before Carrollton rallied back to tie the game in the second half. Emmanuel Delira then came through with the game-winning goal for the Wolves.
Steven Paredes scored the first two goals for Rome, who will host Dalton Academy on Saturday night at 9 p.m. as part of the Northwest Georgia Soccer Showcase at Barron Stadium.