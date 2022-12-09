Much like Rome dominated the rest of 6-AAAAAA on the field en route to a region title this past season, the Wolves dominated the selections on the All-Region Team voted on by the coaches which was announced earlier this week.
Rome had close to 30 selections split among the All-Region Team led by a quartet of top honors. Senior defensive lineman Tyson Brown was named the Defensive Player of the Year, junior receiver DK Daniel was named Offensive Player of the Year, senior receiver/defensive back/returner Martel Hight was named Athlete/All-Purpose Player of the Year and head coach John Reid was named Coach of the Year.
Along with Daniel on the First Team Offense was junior quarterback Reece Fountain, senior receiver Will Bray and junior offensive lineman Jarvis Adams.
Joining Brown as First Team Defense picks were senior defensive lineman Stephiylan Green, junior defensive lineman Justin Terrell, junior defensive lineman Treyvon Adams, junior inside linebacker Alto Moore and junior defensive back Joe Wilkinson.
Continuing the offensive selections on Second Team for the Wolves were freshman receiver Darnell Collins, sophomore running back Javarius McDearmont, sophomore running back Chance Arthur and senior tight end/fullback Josh Ellard.
Rounding out the defensive picks on the Second Team were junior defensive lineman Rishard Sullivan and senior outside linebacker Grant Bullard.
Several Rome players also earned Honorable Mention nods, including senior Timothy Baltimore (OL), sophomore Will Byington (OL), sophomore Jamiel Williams (OL), senior Diego Cordon (K), senior Darius Smith (LB), sophomore Jaedon Harmon (DB), junior Javian Winston (DB), senior Patrick Cromer (special teams), senior Vincent Quilici (DB), junior Cesar Parker (OL), junior Martavious Collins (TE) and junior Corey Gardhigh (P).