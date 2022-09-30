Rome scored early and often Thursday night imposing its will on home-standing Woodstock in a Region 6-AAAAAA game as the Wolves rolled to a 70-0 victory tying a school scoring record in the process.
“They had some starters out for this game, and we worked very hard all week preparing for it. The things we did on offense and defense worked well for us. They did some good things too,” Rome High coach John Reid said. “They had a game plan to try to get the ball out quick like a lot of teams try to do against us.”
Senior wideout and defensive back Martel Hight scored four touchdowns for the Wolves on the evening, including a 19-yard touchdown grab in the first quarter. Hight added another touchdown on a punt return as he fielded a Woodstock punt at the 39-yard line before racing to the left side and sprinting past several Wolverine players for a 61-yard touchdown.
After Woodstock stalled out on its next possession, Hight fielded a punt at the 50-yard line and this time chose to race to the right side of the field, eluding defenders along the way to another punt return touchdown. Just for fun, Hight jumped a Woodstock passing route late in the second quarter, snagged the ball and returned the interception 47 yards for a touchdown.
Hight wasn’t the only defender getting an interception or returning it for a touchdown. Rome defensive lineman Stephiylan Green grabbed a tipped pass and rumbled 30 yards for a touchdown early in the first quarter for the Wolves.
“It’s fun for the defensive players to get a chance to score. Those plays don’t come by accident though. Those are well-designed plays,” Reid said. “We knocked a lot of balls down, and I thought it was nice to see Stephiylan catch the ball and run it into the end zone.”
Running back and defensive back Jaedon Harmon intercepted a Woodstock pass early in the first quarter. While he didn’t score on the interception, he did score Rome’s first two touchdowns of the night, both on touchdown runs.
Joe Wilkinson and Vincent Quilici also recorded interceptions on the evening, as the Wolves forced five turnovers in the first half.
Rome QB Reece Fountain also found Darnel Collins for a 25-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter.
The Wolves, who carried a 56-0 lead into halftime added two more touchdowns in the second half. Tant Moss, playing quarterback, found Patrick Cromer streaking down the field for a 28-yard touchdown pass to up the lead to 63-0, and junior tailback Chris Smith scored on a three-yard run in the fourth quarter giving Rome the 70-0 advantage.
The 70 points tied a Rome scoring record set back in 1997 when the Wolves scored 70 against Coosa.
The win moves Rome’s record to 5-1, 2-0, and the Wolves return home to play region foe Sequoyah on Friday, Oct. 7. The game also serves as Rome’s homecoming game. Sequoyah moved to 2-0 in region play on Thursday as well, knocking off River Ridge 13-7 to set up a match-up of 2-0 region teams next week at Barron Stadium.