Rome got off to an impressive start in its first-round matchup against Coosa on Friday and used it to take the first step toward the coveted Gold Ball in the Seven Hills Rotary Christmas Tournament at Armuchee High.
The Wolves scored the first 15 points of the game to set the tone for a dominant 61-24 victory to advance to the tournament semifinals Monday night.
After building the big lead, Rome (6-1) eventually led 19-6 at the end of the first quarter and then 36-10 at the half.
“I thought we came out of the gates with a lot of energy and intensity, and that set the tone for what we wanted to do,” Rome head coach John McFather said. “When we get off to a really good start like that, it really helps us be able to put pressure on our opponents. We really got after them defensively, and our bench got good minutes tonight, too. We are slowly building depth. We were able to show that some tonight. Our bench gave us a big lift.
“We’ve been slowly but surely getting kids ready to play here and there, and tonight, we got really good production from a lot of guys. The whole idea is to keep getting better. Building depth and having guys produce from our starters to our bench helps us do that as a team.”
After the huge halftime lead, Rome continued the onslaught in the third quarter, outscoring Coosa 18-10 in the period to go up 54-20 going to the fourth and force a mercy rule-shortened 6-minute final quarter. The backups for both teams took over after that to finish the game out.
Rome had 11 players reach the scoring column, with Cameron Keith boasting the top total of 14 points. Marquez Elston was also in double figures with 10, Braxton Wade added eight and Parko Smith scored six.
“We’ve got some size and athleticism, which allows us to play different ways depending on what we need in a certain game,” McFather said. “We can go big or we can play fast. That’s luxury we are developing. That makes it tough on other teams. Plus, our chemistry is getting better every game we play, since we have most of our guys back now. And it helped we shot the ball well tonight, too.”
The lone scorer in double figures for Coosa (4-5) was Joseph Richardson with 12 points. DJ Hames added six.
The win pushed the Wolves into the tournament semifinals Monday night at 8:30 p.m. at Armuchee, where they will take on either Darlington, Armuchee or Woodland. The winner of that game will punch a ticket to play for the Gold Ball trophy Tuesday at Berry College’s Cage Center.
“It’s step-by-step in this tournament,” McFather said. “Tonight was the first step, and it puts us in position to play in the semis on Monday for an opportunity to play for the whole thing. That’s where you want to be. It would mean a lot for our guys to get to play in the championship game in this tournament.”
Coosa fell into the consolation bracket Saturday at 3:30 p.m., where it will face the loser of Friday’s late first-round game between Armuchee and Woodland.
In other first-round action from the boys bracket Friday:
Chattooga 63, Pepperell 34
The Indians had a steady lead at the half but put the game away with a dominant third quarter to earn a convincing first-round victory.
Chattooga (5-2) led 12-7 at the end of the first quarter but pushed that lead to double digits at 26-15 going into the half. The Indians were able to create some distance and all but sealed the game in the third when they outscored the Dragons 21-4 in the period.
Leading the scoring for Chattooga was Trey Smith with 16 points, including nine in the third quarter. Sam Mobbs and Koi Dodd each added eight points, while Bowden Heathcock scored seven.
The top scorer for Pepperell (1-7) was Gage Owens with eight points. Kaleb Buck and Alex Rhoades each added six.
Chattooga moved into the semifinals Saturday at 6:30 p.m. to face the winner of Friday’s late first-round game between Model and Unity Christian.
Pepperell fell into the consolation bracket, where it will play Saturday at 6:30 p.m. against the loser of Friday’s Model-Unity Christian matchup.