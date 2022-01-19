The Rome boys were in control for the first two and a half quarters on Tuesday, but over the final quarter and a half things did not go their way to say the least.
After holding a 15-point lead at the half and then pushing their lead to as many as 21 midway through the fourth quarter, Rome (12-6, 6-2 in 5-AAAAAA) saw the visiting Trojans put together a huge rally to send the Wolves to a heartbreaking 83-81 home loss.
The Wolves led 64-43 at one point in the third quarter, but Carrollton (10-9, 6-3) closed the period on an 18-4 run to pull within 68-61 going to the final quarter. Rome tried to hold off the Trojans in the fourth but to no avail as Carrollton was able to force several turnovers with their press defense and grab several huge offensive rebounds.
Carrollton took the lead at 75-73 midway through the fourth, but Rome made four straight free throws to jump back ahead at the 2:35 mark. The Trojans then got a bucket from Nolan Sorrells with 2:12 to play to tie it and went ahead on a lay-in from O'Brien Watkins at the 1:23 mark and never trailed again. Rome had a couple chances in the closing seconds to tie or take the lead but a pair of turnovers and a missed jumper were the result.
"I think we lost our focus, and I think they played harder than us in the second half," said Rome head coach John McFather. "It’s not good to come out and score 80-something points and still lose a game. It started right before halftime. They just hung in there and hung in there. Basketball is a game of momentum, and they managed to get that momentum right before halftime.
"They caught up, and we got tight in the second half. We never really put our foot down and put them away. Credit to (Carrollton). They kept playing hard. If we had done things a little better when we got the big lead, that game should've been over with. There is a fine line between putting them away and winning by 30 or 40 points and giving them a chance to come back."
Rome's top scorer in the contest was Jay'Quan Nelson with 29 points, including six 3s. He had 27 of those points over the first three quarters before foul trouble forced him to miss several minutes toward the end of the third quarter and at the beginning of the fourth.
EJ Holland added 20 points for the Wolves, and Braxton Wade scored 16, including four 3s. Cameron Keith was also in double figures with 12 points.
Dayvionne Bigsby had 24 to lead the Trojans, including 19 in the second half. Watkins and Hudson Blackman each scored 16, and Keshaun Pace added 12.
Rome will look to bounce back on Friday when they host Douglas County for another region contest at 7:30 p.m.
“We can’t let up. We need to learn close ball games," said McFather. "I want the guys to understand every possession is important. Hopefully, we will learn from this. We know we’re a really good team, so hopefully we can learn from tonight and not let it happen again."