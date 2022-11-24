It wasn't the ideal start for the Rome Wolves on Tuesday night as they got down big early and never really recovered in an 81-41 home loss to Carrollton to open the season, but head coach John McFather said he sees the result as "growing pains" early in the schedule.
Rome (0-1) saw the visiting Trojans assert control of the contest early in the first quarter, using its press defense and up-tempo offense to build a 27-9 lead at the end of the opening period. The same pattern continued in the second quarter as the Wolves struggled to find their footing and several Carrollton players contributed to a 24-11 advantage in the period to take a 51-20 lead to the half.
"We didn't handle things well early in the game," said McFather. "Right now we're searching for some answers. We're missing some guys for sure. We're trying to get our legs underneath us too. I think this kind of game will help. For about half our guys, it's the first time they are playing varsity basketball. So this is just growing pains for us. They were thrown into the fire, but a few games down the road, we will see improvement because of it."
Carrollton (2-0) kept up the pressure in the third quarter and were dominant once again, outscoring the Wolves 24-8 in the period to erase any hope of a comeback from the home team, push the lead out to 75-28 and shorten the fourth quarter to six minutes due to the mercy rule (30-plus point lead).
The Trojans had five players reach double figures in scoring led by KeShaun Pace's game-high 21 points. Eli Pippins added 15 with 13 of those coming in the first half, and Cameron Merritt scored 13, including three made 3s. Austin Waters and Hudson Blackmon each contributed 10.
Rome was limited to just one scorer in double figures as Cameron Keith tallied 14 points, including two makes from beyond the arc. Bryson Thacker added six points on two made 3s, and Braxton Wade and Antonio Foster each scored five.
"Carrollton is very athletic and seemed to have their legs underneath them a little more than we did tonight," said McFather. "When a team comes out and jumps on you like that early in the game, you have to find a way to match that intensity level. We weren't able to do that, and the game got away from us. It's early, and we are going to get some kids back soon. We'll get better the more we play, especially with so many guys playing at the varsity level for the first time."
Rome will look to bounce back on Tuesday when it travels to Cedartown for a non-region contest starting at 7:30 p.m.