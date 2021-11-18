The Rome Wolves have been known for having some strong teams with explosive athletic talent over the last several years. After missing the state tournament the past two seasons, however, they are looking to put their name back in the mix in February, and they are turning to a familiar name in the Rome and Floyd County area to help make that happen.
The Wolves are now under the direction of veteran head coach John McFather who was hired to lead the program this past offseason after a long stint at Coosa where he led the Eagles to a lot of success both at the region and state level.
McFather enters his first season at the helm for the Wolves with some good talent on the roster especially in the backcourt with some experienced players that can make an impact on the offensive and defensive end. He said the pieces are there for the team to be very good this season, but they have to fully buy into playing together on both ends of the court.
Below you will find all the info you need to know in order to get ready for the quickly-approaching season, which begins with a non-region home contest against Cass this coming Tuesday, including a quick snapshot of the Wolves heading into the 2021-22 campaign and an interview with the veteran coach McFather.
Team Capsule
Head Coach: John McFather (first season)
Last year's record: 13-9
Starters lost from last season: 3
Key players: Cameron Keith (F, Jr.), Braxton Wade (G, Soph.), EJ Holland (G, Sr.), Jay’Quan Nelson (G, Jr.)
Coach Questions
RN-T: How has preseason practice gone so far and what have been the biggest things your team has focused on to get ready for the season?
McFATHER: Preseason has gone well so far. There has been a lot of teaching on both ends of the court as well as conditioning.
RN-T: What do you feel is an area or areas of strength for your team going into the 2021-22 season and what is an area you feel your team needs to improve the most?
McFATHER: Area of strength is our guard play, offensively and defensively. Our team has to improve on developing depth at all positions.
RN-T: What are the keys for this year's team to reach its full potential or, in other words, what are the things your team will hang their hat on in order to have success this season?
McFATHER: Keys for our season is to play truly as a team on offense and defense. We can be really good and extremely competitive if we do.
RN-T: What are your overall goals and/or expectations for what your team can accomplish this season?
McFATHER: Overall goals are to compete at a high level, compete for a region title and compete at a high level at the State Tournament.