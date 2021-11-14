Once you get to the playoffs, you expect to face some tough battles. Regoin 5-6A champion Rome no doubt had one of those on their hands on Saturday night in the first round of the Class AAAAAA State Playoffs as they hosted Johns Creek, which wasn't your typical No. 4 seed.
The two teams fought back-and-forth, throwing haymakers at each other for four quarters, and when the dust settled, it was the visiting Gladiators that came out on top with a 31-27 win to send the Wolves to a rare early-playoff exit.
Each team traded momentum swings in the second half after Johns Creek (8-3) held a slim 17-14 halftime lead with Rome (8-3) jumping back ahead on the first drive of the third quarter as sophomore quarterback Reece Fountain found Martel Hight for a 21-yard touchdown to put the home team back on top 20-17. (The extra point failed.)
The Gladiators responded midway through the third with a 24-yard connection of their own from quarterback Kyle Durham to Josh Thompson to make the score 24-20, but Rome once again fought back with another touchdown pass by Fountain, this one to DK Daniel from eight yards out to make the score 27-24.
On the first play of the next drive, however, Durham hit Thompson on a short throw, and the speedy receiver did the rest, jetting 87 yards to the end zone to for a touchdown to put his team up for good.
Rome had one last chance late in the game after defensive lineman Stepiylan Green blocked a Johns Creek field goal attempt, and the Wolves offense drove it into Gladiators territory. But a final heave fell to the ground as time expired to seal Rome's fate and a season-ending loss that meant they don't advance to at least the second round for the first time since 2014.
"We didn't play very good complimentary football tonight, and that costs you in the playoffs," said Rome head coach John Reid. "When we were able to put scoring drives together, we seemed to turn around and give up a score, and when we were able to get big defensive stops, we couldn't put a drive together and had to punt. Hats off to (Johns Creek). They played well. They didn't turn the ball over, and they didn't have very many penalties.
"We had aspirations of going a long way this year, and you know if you're going to do that, you're going to have to play some really tough opponents so whether it was in the first round or not, you've got to find a way to beat a team like that. We weren't able to tonight, and that hurts."
Durham had a big night in the passing game for the Gladiators, finishing with 337 yards on 22-of-34 attempts with three touchdowns, all going to Thompson. The senior receiver had a special night also, hauling in eight receptions for 197 yards, including his three TDs.
Fountain matched Durham with clutch plays as the Wolves' signal-caller had 250 yards on 21-of-38 passing with four touchdowns and one interception. Hight was his top receiver on the night with eight catches for 121 yards and two touchdowns, and Daniel added five catches for 55 yards and two touchdowns. Martavious Collins also had 61 yards on four catches, and Bryson Hill ran for 76 yards on 19 carries.
The only turnover in the game came midway through the fourth quarter when Johns Creek linebacker Sam Oppenheimer picked off a Rome pass.
The first half featured both teams landing several punches and counterpunches. Johns Creek got on the board first on the opening drive of the game as Durham connected with Thompson for a 39-yard touchdown pass.
Rome responded later in the opening quarter of the game as Daniel caught a pass over the middle from Fountain for a 28-yard touchdown pass to tie the game at 7-7.
Once again the Gladiators jumped ahead midway through the second quarter on a fourth and goal from inside the 1 yard line when Thaxton Gallagher took a quick handoff into the end zone, but the Wolves quickly bounced back on the next drive as Martel Hight grabbed a screen pass from Fountain, fought through several tackles and went 47 yard to the end zone to tie the game at 14-14.
Johns Creek got points in the closing seconds of the first half as they drove deep into Rome territory and converted a 25-yard field goal thanks to kicker McRae Ball to send the teams to the locker room with the Gladiators holding 17-14 lead.
Johns Creek advances to the second round next Friday when they will visit Evans, who defeated Houston County on Saturday.
Rome will head into the offseason earlier than they expected, but Reid said his team will definitely use this experience to learn from and come back motivated to not let it happen again next year.
"It's just one of those things that hurts because we've set such a tradition over the last few years," said Reid. "Losing in the first round and, even worse, losing on our home field is devastating for me. We've just got to go back to work. It's a tough deal, but we've got to play better and do a better job of coaching.