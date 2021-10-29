It was a cold, wet night at Barron Stadium, but the weather didn’t dampen the mood of the Rome Wolves as they put together a dominant performance on both sides of the ball to earn a 42-6 victory and stay alive for a Region 5-AAAAAA Championship.
The Wolves (7-2, 5-1 in Region 5-AAAAAA) scored within the first two minutes of the game to set the tone, and their defense followed suit as they were impressive from start to finish to hold down a talented Douglas County offensive unit and force five turnovers in all in the victory.
Rome led 21-0 at the half and immediately put to bed any hopes of a comeback for Douglas County as the Wolves defense came up with an interception, one of two on the night to also go with three fumble recoveries, on the Tigers' first drive of the second half. Alto Moore came up with the pick and returned it to the Douglas County 12, where Bryson Hill did the rest on the next play, taking it in for a 12-yard touchdown run, one of his four for the game.
"We wanted to run the ball and stop the run tonight, and we were able to execute that gameplan against a good Douglas County team," said Rome head coach John Reid. "We knew they were a powerful run team, but our defense played really well tonight. Our front four was nasty, and we came up with five turnovers."
Douglas County (7-2, 4-2) got their lone touchdown of the night on a 77-yard touchdown pass from Sire Hardaway to Monte Gooden midway through the third quarter, but Rome answered that and then some with two more rushing scores over the final quarter and a half as Hill broke free for a 48-yard touchdown run and Chris Smith closed the evening with a 70-yard touchdown sprint to the end zone in the final minute of the game.
Hill finished with 184 yards on 32 carries with four touchdowns and also had an interception on defense. Reece Fountain threw for 131 yards and a touchdown with all of those yards coming in the first half as the running game took over in the final two quarters. Martel Hight had seven catches for 105 yards in the game as well.
"Bryson had a sensational night," said Reid. "He ran the ball hard and was very physical. Reece did a good job in the first half in the passing game, and Martel was tremendous too."
Rome got a big return on the opening kickoff from Hill to set up the offense with a first down inside the Douglas County 25, and then punched it in a few plays later on a one-yard touchdown run by Hill.
Late in the first quarter after their defense had gotten two stops, the Wolves added to their lead on a 14-yard touchdown pass from Fountain to DK Daniel. They added their final score of the first half midway through the second quarter when Hill once again found the end zone on a five-yard touchdown run to put Rome up 21-0.
Rome’s defense pitched a shutout over the first two quarters and also forced a turnover as Jaedon Harmon recovered a Douglas County fumble at the Rome 24 yard line. Moore and Jyrine Griffin also had fumble recoveries.
Samson Israel came up with the only turnover for Douglas County with an interception in the third quarter.
Rome will wrap up the regular season next Friday when they travel to Paulding County for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff. The Wolves are currently tied atop the region standings with Carrollton and South Paulding. If the three end in a tie, the Wolves would win the tiebreaker for the region title based on combined margin of victory in games between the three teams.