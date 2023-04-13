Sometimes just a little adversity is all it takes to wake up a talented team.
That was the case for the Rome Wolves on Wednesday night as they allowed a first-half goal to fall behind 1-0 against Douglas County in the first round of the Class AAAAAA state tournament at Barron Stadium but answered with a quick counterpunch and never looked back in a convincing 7-1 victory to advance further into the postseason.
Rome (13-2-1) saw the visiting Tigers score on a goal by Alan Colon in the 20th minute to grab the lead. But less than a minute later, the Wolves came right back with the equalizer on a Larson Vicente goal in the 21st minute before adding four more scores in the first half to take control and never give it back.
"After allowing that first goal, it really shook us up and got our boys really focused on playing together and playing their best," said Rome head coach Luis Goya. "Sometimes it takes something like that to wake up the wolf. Giving up a goal can change your mindset and really open your eyes. Maybe we thought we were the better team and didn't show our opponent enough focus, but (Douglas County) has a solid team. I'm proud of the way we responded and played tonight. I think we have the potential to go all the way to the end with this team."
After Vicente's tying goal, Rome took a 2-1 lead with a goal from Steven Paredes off an assist from Tyler Garrett in the 25th minute. Gio Echanique had the next two goals in the 28th and 30th minute with the second coming from a Paredes assist.
Isaiah Johnson closed out the first-half scoring with goal on a header in the box off a corner kick assist from Cristian Blanco.
The Wolves scored two more goals in the second half with the first coming in the 53rd minute on a penalty kick by Josh Hernandez. Ismael Duarte sent one past the keeper for a goal in the 79th minute following a nice lead pass by teammate Emmanuel Delira for the assist.
"We were the team we were supposed to be after the way we started the game a little slow," said Goya. "We started connecting passes, possessing the ball more and getting more chances. I'm proud of the kids. They have so much potential, and I can't wait to see what happens in the second round."
Rome goalkeeper Jason Cux had a solid game as well as he made four saves to limit Douglas County (6-6-1) to just the one first-half goal.
The Wolves now await the winner of the first-round matchup between Lassiter and Habersham Central as that game will be played Friday. Lassiter is the defending state champion and a No. 1 seed in the bracket so that means should they win, Rome would be on the road in the second round.
In other prep soccer action on Wednesday:
Armuchee boys 3, Elbert County 2
The Indians scored three first-half goals and held on in the second half to earn a first-round road win in the Class A Division I state tournament and keep their season alive.
Armuchee (8-4-1) got on the board first on a goal from Gabe Dehart off a header from a corner kick taken by Dimitri Castro. Alex Luna then added the next two goals with one coming off a Dehart assist.
The Indians led 3-0 at the half before Elbert County came charging back with two goals in the second half, but it wasn't enough as Armuchee celebrated the win.
Armuchee will now take on Oglethorpe County on the road in the second round on Tuesday.