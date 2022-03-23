The Rome boys were locked in a scoreless tie at the half on Tuesday night in a region against South Paulding at Barron Stadium. Apparently, they were just saving their best for the second half.
The Wolves came out of the locker room like a team on a mission as they scored early and often in the second half to roll to an 8-0 victory on Senior Night.
Rome (11-2, 4-2 in 5-AAAAAA) got a goal from Steven Paredes in the second minute of the second half, and after that it was a constant onslaught of offensive chances for the Wolves. They made the most of several of them, including Gonzalo Lemus adding goals in the 45th and 47th minute of the game to quickly stretch the lead to 3-0.
Junior Morente joined the scoring party two minutes later as he converted a goal, and Lemus completed his hat trick with a goal in the 51st minute of the game to make it 5-0. The final three goals came from Tyler Garrett in the 55th minute, Morente once again in the 56th minute and Paredes for his second of the night as well in the 62nd minute to complete the incredible offensive half.
"I'm very happy with how we played after halftime," said Rome head coach Luis Goya. "We just needed to keep being steady and being patient. It was just a matter of being more clinical. We needed to work it out and find one goal for a breakthrough. We had quick touches and were very clever with our attack, and once we started having success, it was a snowball effect. It took us a little while to find ourselves, but once we got over that little glitch, it was a great night."
Victor Valencia played a big part in the offensive surge in the second half as his distribution of impressive passes led to five assists in the win over South Paulding (4-8-1, 2-4). Morente added two assists as well to go with his three goals.
Valencia, Morente and Lemus were three of the eight seniors honored prior to the game as part of Senior Night festivities along with Isaac Vardy, Diego Iniguez, Alex Chun, Ivan Vazquez and Guillermo Jimenez.
"Shout out to all our seniors...they all helped our team tonight and have done so much for this program," said Goya.
Goalkeeper Jason Cux earned the shutout in goal and recorded one save as he played a strong game along with the rest of the Wolves' back line.
Rome will visit Douglas County on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. in their final region contest of the season. With a win they still have a strong chance of locking up the No. 2 seed from Region 5-AAAAAA which carries with it a home game in the first round of the state tournament. Goya said his team needs to continue to have the same outlook going forward as they had in the second half on Tuesday.
"We understand that this game is mostly mental," said Goya. "We need to go all out against every team and can't take anyone lightly. Momentum is huge because we have another region game in 48 hours. It's our last region game. We need to continue with the same spirit all the way to the end because we want to make Rome proud."