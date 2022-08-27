Domination. That is the word that best summed up Friday night’s game at Barron Stadium. The Rome Wolves hosted the Region 4-AAAAA Lithonia Bulldogs and outclassed the visitors for a 49-0 victory to move to 2-0 on the season.
Rome head coach John Reid shared his thoughts on the game.
“I think we got up 14, and then, we kind of got a little sloppy defensively and didn’t pursue very well,” Reid said. “Like I said, I thought we lost pursuit, but we got it back. We did some good things offensively. We’re a work in progress. It’s early, but the season goes quick. We've got to continue to improve. We’ll see what happens next week obviously.”
On the first drive of the game, the Rome defense came up with a huge play, as they forced and recovered a fumble on the Lithonia 25-yard line. The Wolves’ offense put the team up by seven one play later, as Rome’s Martel Hight took a forward toss from quarterback Reece Fountain and sprinted 29 yards for a touchdown.
Hight, who finished the game with a team-high 60 yards receiving on three catches, caught his second touchdown of the night on Rome’s next offensive series. Fountain connected with Hight for a 32-yard score that included Hight juking a defender to the enjoyment of the crowd to get into the end zone.
Fountain had a nice day through the air, when he was called upon to throw it. Fountain finished 5-of-7 passing for 118 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. Fountain’s third score came with 10:32 left in the third quarter, as he hit Will Bray for a 57-yard touchdown.
The Rome running back room made its mark in the game as well. Wolves running back Chance Arthur scored the third touchdown of the game via a 13-yard run. Arthur only carried the ball twice in the game but certainly made his touches count, rushing for 92 yards and the aforementioned score.
Arthur’s teammate and fellow running back Chris Smith accounted for 87 yards on the ground on eight carries and had a 15-yard touchdown scamper with 5:46 left in the third. A third Rome running back Javarius McDearmont got himself on the scoresheet too with a three-yard touchdown run with 2:50 to go until halftime.
Rome’s defense played very stout again on Friday. Although Lithonia (0-2) sustained a few drives, the pass-happy Bulldogs could never get very close to punching it in.
One of the biggest defensive plays by Rome was made with 5:23 to go in the first half, as Jaedon Harmon picked off a pass from Lithonia quarterback Amonte Hardin and returned it 24 yards to the house. Hardin finished 23-of-38 passing for 179 yards and the interception.
The Wolves let up on the gas in the second half as they were up 35-0 at the break. A lot of backups came in and got quality experience. That was Reid’s plan.
“We thought if we got off to a good start (in the game) that we might get to play a lot of players, and I think that happened,” Reid said. “We played guys all across the line and got a backup quarterback in. We got to use Martel (Hight) as a runner, and he caught the ball well. I thought (Jaedon) Harmon really played good in the second quarter as a defensive safety.”
The Wolves will travel to Carrolton next Friday for a challenging non-region road battle with the Trojans. Reid remains focused on doing things the right way in the days leading up to that matchup.
“We have to have a great practice week, and we have to have a great week in school to be able to be competitive with Carrollton,” Reid said. “We've got a lot of work to do.”