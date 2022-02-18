Rome faced a big deficit on Wednesday in their home opener as they trailed Coahulla Creek 8-0 in the sixth inning. That just made the comeback even sweeter for the Wolves.
Rome rallied from the eight-run deficit to earn an impressive 9-8 victory thanks to some big hits and strong pitching in the final couple of frames.
The Wolves (1-1) battled all the way back by stringing big hits and quality at-bats together, and ultimately Jeremiah Farrer had the game-winning knock with an RBI-single.
Other offensive contributions came from Grant Bullard with a triple, an RBI and a run scored, Joe Wilkinson with a hit, an RBI and two runs scored, Reece Fountain with a double, walk, hit-by-pitch, stolen base and run scored and Will Black with an RBI-single.
On the mound, Carson Atkins earned the win by pitching a scoreless inning of relief. Prior to that, Riley Linville came in to provide three scoreless innings of relief and struck out three.
Rome will try to keep the momentum going on Saturday when they visit Ridgeland for another non-region contest at 4 p.m. The game was supposed to be played on Friday but moved back a day due to wet field conditions after heavy rains on Thursday.
In other recent prep baseball action:
Darlington 6, Temple 4
The Tigers put together three strong innings to close out the game and rally for a non-region victory at home on Thursday.
Darlington (1-1) trailed 3-1 after three innings but scored two in the fourth, two in the fifth and one more in the sixth and held on from there to even their record on the season.
The Tigers had several players contribute offensively as Jack Payne had a hit, an RBI and a run scored, Slade Clevenger had a hit, three walks, a stolen base and two runs scored, Talan Shirey had a hit and a run scored and Caleb Butler and Logan Floyd each had an RBI.
Hill Shropshire earned the win on the mound as he came in to pitch 2 1-3 innings of scoreless relief and didn't allow a hit while striking out one. Payne started the game and went 4 2-3 innings while allowing four runs (one earned) on three hits while striking out two for a no decision.
The Tigers will be on the road on Saturday at Adairsville for a doubleheader starting at 12 p.m.