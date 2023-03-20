A late first-half goal to tie the game and a tenacious offensive attack in the second half powered Rome past Region 6-AAAAAA foe Allatoona 3-1 on a cold and windy evening at Barron Stadium Friday night.
The first half featured lots of action from both teams. Allatoona got on the board first when Bryson Oesterle corralled a ball about 30 yards out and fired a picture-perfect strike into the far right corner, handing the Buccaneers a 1-0 lead in the 13th minute.
The Buccaneers mounted several scoring chances, but Rome’s defense refused to allow them to notch another goal in the first half.
Rome’s offense fought hard, but Allatoona’s keeper made three big saves in the first half keeping the Wolves’ attack at bay until Steven Paredes sprinted into the box, snagged a rebound from the keeper and drilled it into the lower right corner of the net to tie the game at 1-1 in the 35th minute.
“That goal at the end of the first half was huge. We talked about it at halftime, and I think we came out in the second half and moved the ball much, much better,” Rome head coach Luis Goya said. “We told everyone to stay more focused, stay more intense and watch your mark. We knew they had some tough players, and we just wanted to limit them and we did that.”
The goal gave the Wolves momentum heading into halftime and when they emerged from the locker room, Rome took quick advantage of it.
Rome’s Tyler Garrett sent a nice pass into Paredes who sprinted into the box and fired a shot into the left corner, giving the Wolves a 2-1 advantage in the 42nd minute.
Three minutes later, Rome’s Larson Vicente sent a great shot toward the goal only to have it bounce off the post.
The Wolves’ offense would continue harassing Allatoona’s defense the rest of the second half, firing several shots at goal and several others on target. The Buccaneers managed to turn each away, but as the game moved into the late stages Rome upped the intensity.
Alex Perez barely missed on a nice looping shot in the 72nd minute that Allatoona’s keeper managed to punch away and it deflected off the far post.
The Wolves put the game away in the 78th minute when Cristian Blanco took a corner kick sending the ball just outside the box. Paredes managed to corral it and fire it into the top right corner, upping Rome’s lead to 3-1.
Paredes finished with a hat trick for his efforts on the night.
Rome keeper John Wilson Payne finished with four saves on the evening, and Rome’s backline which had a few tricky moments in the opening half, played solid the entire second half refusing to allow Allatoona to make any sure threats on goal.
“One of the fun things about this game is that we didn’t make tons of changes at halftime. The coaches kind of stood back and let the team talk and they figured it out,” Goya said. “They have a great mentality and they stay focused.”
The win moves Rome to 6-2-1 overall and more importantly improves their Region 6-AAAAAA record to 2-1 and bumps them to second place in the region.
“It’s fantastic getting a region win. Allatoona is a good team, but we managed to get them,” Goya said. “Next week is all away though, so we will see what happens.”
Rome hits the road on Tuesday to play Woodstock in another region contest starting a 7:30 p.m.
In the Rome-Allatoona girls game earlier on Friday:
Allatoona 8, Rome 0
Allatoona found plenty of scoring opportunities on Friday night, as the Lady Buccaneers topped Rome 8-0 in a region game at Barron Stadium.
While the loss wasn’t what the Lady Wolves were hoping for, there were some bright moments in the contest for Rome, who still has a fighting chance to reach the Class AAAAAA state playoffs.
Allatoona used a fast-strike offense to grab a quick five-goal lead in the opening half. Ava Stack scored the opening goal in the third minute. Megan Rizzo then assisted Celeste Herrera-Cruz on a goal in the seventh minute.
An own goal from Rome staked Allatoona to a 3-0 lead in the 15th minute. Ada Kemp added a score in the 17th minute, and Kemp scored again in the 18th minute, handing the Lady Buccaneers a 5-0 lead.
Rome’s first solid opportunity came in the 20th minute but a good offensive run was ruled offside.
Rome’s offense showed signs of life over the latter minutes of the opening half, as the Lady Wolves managed to get some shots on the Allatoona goal and force the keeper to make some saves.
Emily Cooper rocketed a shot at the goal in the 22nd minute, Nayeli Granados just missed scoring as her shot flew a few inches over the goal, Lily Strickland took a nice shot in the 26th minute and Gabbi Bishop pounced on a loose ball and got a shot off at goal as well.
Although the Lady Wolves did get the shots, they weren’t able to find the back of the net in the opening half.
“We had a few good things on offense. We were talking to the girls that we haven’t had great success with offensive attacking the past few games, but we had a lot more tonight,” Rome head coach Jessica Hewitt said. “That was positive even though the score didn’t indicate it. We played better than we have been lately.”
Allatoona added three more goals in the second half, upping the lead to 8-0.
Rome’s Sophie Clowdus had a solid shot in the 61st minute forcing the Allatoona keeper to make a diving save, but again the Lady Wolves couldn’t find the back of the net.
Rome’s keeper Jamileth Reyes finished with six saves and made several diving stops to keep the Lady Buccaneers from scoring more.
“She made some good saves, and she’s a sophomore so we’re happy about that,” Hewitt said. “She’s confident back there, and you could see that tonight.”
Although the loss drops the Wolves to 0-3 in region play, Rome still controls its own destiny as far as reaching the playoffs goes. The Lady Wolves have already played the top three teams in the region.
“That’s what we’re hoping and keep talking to the team about is that if we can win the next three region games, we can get to the state playoffs,” Hewitt said. “We’ve played the top three teams in the region first, so we’ve got those out of the way. Hopefully we can win the next three and get in.”
Rome is on the road at Woodstock on Tuesday for a region matchup starting at 5:30 p.m.