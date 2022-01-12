The Rome boys rallied from a halftime deficit and made some big plays down the stretch to earn a clutch 77-72 region win at home on Tuesday night over Paulding County.
The Wolves (11-5, 5-1 in 5-AAAAAA) trailed 32-27 at halftime but jumped back in front 55-53 after three quarters. In the fourth, Jay'Quan Nelson scored 11 points and Braxton Wade hit two huge 3s to lead the way to Rome sealing the victory.
Nelson and Wade each finished with 23 points total in the win to share the scoring lead. Wade hit four 3-pointers and went 7-of-8 from the free throw line, and Nelson was clutch at the stripe as well with an 8-of-10 mark.
Also scoring in double figures for Rome was Cameron Keith with 13 points, and Tyson Warren and EJ Holland each added six as both made a pair of 3s.
The Wolves, who have now won four straight, are on the road for a big region test on Friday when they visit Alexander at 7:30 p.m.
In other local prep basketball action on Tuesday:
Rome girls 77, Paulding County 28
The Lady Wolves dominated from start to finish on Tuesday to earn a convincing region win on their home court.
Rome (11-3, 5-1 in 5-AAAAAA) jumped out to a 35-16 lead at the half before putting together a huge third quarter in which they outscored Paulding County 30-6 to completely put the game away.
The Lady Wolves had 10 different players score in the win and seven of those hit shots from beyond the arc. Joey Kunczewski led the way with 16 points, including a pair of 3s, and NeNe Adams added 14 points, including four 3s.
Also scoring in double figures for Rome was Cassie Covington with 12 points and Breana Griffin with 10.
The Lady Wolves, who have now won nine straight games, are on the road on Friday to take on region foe Alexander at 6 p.m.
Model girls 50, Unity Christian 41
The Lady Devils came on strong in the fourth quarter to pull out a non-region win in a game that was tight for the majority of the contest.
Model (5-9) held a 19-18 lead over the Lady Lions at the end of a competitive first half and then took a 35-31 advantage to the fourth. The Lady Devils then got some key buckets and went 9-of-11 at the free throw line in the final period to pull away down the stretch.
Model was led in scoring by Sadie Raughton with 14 points. Ansley Coogler added 11, and Tamiya Ragland contributed nine.
Bekah Wisener had a big night for Unity Christian (5-8) to lead all scorers with 23 points. Kyla Marcos added eight.
Model is on the road on Friday as they jump back into Region 7-AA play as they visit county rival Pepperell at 6 p.m. Unity Christian will host Shiloh Hills Christian at 6:30 p.m. in a region matchup of their own on Thursday.
Darlington girls 72, Christian Heritage 31
The Lady Tigers went on the road and won in dominant fashion in region play.
Darlington (12-3, 1-1 in Region 7-A Private) was led by Georgeanna Dempsey with 19 points and seven rebounds in the victory. Jyjy Johnson also had a big game with 18 points and nine rebounds, and Emmaline Ratledge was also in double figures in scoring with 10 points.
The Lady Tigers are back home on Friday to host North Cobb Christian in another region contest starting at 6 p.m.
Gordon Lee boys 44, Armuchee 42
The Trojans hit a runner with four seconds to go for the game-winner to send Armuchee to a tough region loss at home on Tuesday.
Leading the way for Armuchee (5-8, 3-5 in Region 6-A Public) was Malik Drinic with 17 points and 14 rebounds for the double-double. Trenton Cothran added 10 points and nine rebounds.
"We knew going in that Gordon Lee was a really good team," said Armuchee head coach Clint Decker. "They are currently third in our region. We felt like we had a great gameplan for them. However, a few bad breaks didn't allow it to go our way. We told the guys if we make a few more of our shots around the rim that rolled in and out, we win the game.
"Everything is still out in front of us, and we are working to get better as a team, trying to acclimate the new guys that have recently joined us. I believe by tournament, we will be playing our best ball."
Armuchee is on the road on Friday to visit Drew Charter for another region matchup at 7:30 p.m.
Gordon Lee girls 40, Armuchee 33
The Lady Indians led at the half but had a tough third quarter that turned the game around in a region home loss on Tuesday.
Armuchee (5-12, 2-3 in Region 6-A Public) led 18-17 at the half but were outscored 17-7 in the third quarter as Gordon Lee grabbed the momentum. The Lady Indians battled in the fourth but couldn't quite rally to get back within striking distance.
No Armuchee scorer reached double figures as they were led by Jaslyn Edwards with nine points. Olivia Moses added six.
The Lady Indians are on the road on Friday at 6 p.m. for a region matchup at Drew Charter.