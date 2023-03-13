Rome saw its slim lead slip away early in the second half as Etowah scored the tying goal in the 56th minute, but the Wolves didn't hang their heads. Instead, they continued to attack and were rewarded with three goals of their own to pull away and secure a 4-1 region win on Friday at Barron Stadium.
The Wolves (5-2-1, 1-1 6-AAAAAA) had several quality offensive chances in the first half before eventually breaking through on a goal by Steven Paredes in the 33rd minute off a nice assist from Gio Echanique.
Rome carried that 1-0 lead to the half, but Etowah (4-4-1, 1-2) took advantage of an opportunity in the box as Jason Champ sent one into the back of the net in the 56th minute for the equalizer.
The Wolves quickly regrouped and pushed the ball forward in the following moments, and Cristian Blanco ripped in two impressive shots past the goalkeeper in the 65th and 66th minute to give his team a 3-1 lead and the momentum.
"In the first half tonight we played way better than we did in our previous game. We had great possession, and we were just lacking one or two touches. But we stayed focus and were able to score a goal to get the lead," said Rome head coach Luis Goya. "We were the better team in the first half for sure. But in the second half we lost focus for just a few minutes and put ourselves in a situation where (Etowah) was able to get a chance to score and made it happen.
We've been talking about staying focused for 80 full minutes or 100 minutes if that's what it takes. Tonight one little thing cost us that (Etowah) goal. But after that, suddenly we flipped a switch and were able to score several goals in a short period to get the outcome we wanted."
After Blanco's pair of goals, Rome added one more to its total in the 71st minute as Tyler Garrett received a great cross from Daniel Segura and cashed it in for a score.
John Wilson Payne had a strong game in goal for the Wolves as well with multiple saves, and the defensive back line was also able to turn away several Etowah runs.
The Rome win came after the team dropped its region opener on Tuesday at River Ridge 2-0. Goya said he was proud of the way his team came back and got a region win because they are very important in order to get to where they want to go.
"We want to make sure and get every region win we can because we want to stay at the top of the standings and get to the state tournament," said Goya. "We had a bad result on Tuesday, but that doesn't mean that we can't make it to where we want. We graduated seven starters from last year's team so we are a younger group this year and still learning how to play together. We had a freshman that we called up on the back line tonight, and he played well. We're going to keep working to get better and get more familiar with each other. We have a chance to be a really good team and go back to the playoffs again."
Rome will have a few days off before another big 6-AAAAAA matchup when it hosts Allatoona on Friday at 7:30 p.m. back at Barron Stadium.
In the Rome-Etowah girls game on Friday night:
Etowah 10, Rome 0
The Lady Eagles attack was too much for Rome to handle in a mercy-rule shortened loss.
Etowah (5-3-2, 2-1 6-AAAAAA) scored five goals in the first half and then added five more in the second half as the 10th ended the game with less than five minutes remaining on the clock. Katie Callaway had a big night for the Lady Eagles with five goals.
Merilyn Bailey contributed a pair of goals, and Jordyn Jones and Kendall Hinson each had one. Camdyn Magrosky recorded the clean sheet at goalkeeper.
Rome (3-8, 0-2) will try to bounce back when it hosts Allatoona on Friday at 5:30 p.m. in another region contest.