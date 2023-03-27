After a tough first half on Friday that resulted in a 1-1 score at the break, the Rome boys picked up the pace over the final 40 minutes to earn a 4-2 win on the road over region foe Creekview.
Each team battled back and forth in the first half, and the Wolves (8-2-1, 4-1 6-AAAAAA) had a bit of trouble connecting on passes. But after some halftime adjustments, Rome came out with a better overall effort in the second half and scored three more goals to pull away.
Tyler Garrett had a big game for Rome with three goals for the hat trick, the first of his high school career.
The Wolves were on the road at Sequoyah on Monday for their final region game and with a win would lock up the No. 2 seed for the state playoffs, which means a home game in the first round. Rome will host Bremen on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. and Villa Rica on Friday at 7:30 p.m. in non-region play.
In other prep soccer action on Friday:
Model girls 10, Gordon Central 0
The Lady Devils went on the road and earned a dominant, mercy-rule shortened region win on Friday.
Nine different players scored for Model (14-0, 11-0 7-AA) to display the team's offensive balance and depth. Molly Allmon had two goals while Maddie Green, Jennilyn Giles, Railey Davis, Hennessy Reyes, Elise O'Neill, Jordyn Merritt, Jayde Brewer and Madison Parker scored one each.
Sophie Lawing led the way in assists with three, and Briley Sims added two. Green, Davis, Merritt, Brewer and Parker all had one assist.
Ryli Howe, Emma Couch and Sawyer McDaniel all played in goal in the shutout, and Couch recorded two saves.
Model was back home on Monday to host Rockmart in its final region game. The Lady Devils will next visit Rome on Saturday, April 8 for a non-region test at 5:30 p.m.
Model boys 3, Gordon Central 1
The Devils pulled out a hard-fought victory on the road on Friday to clinch the No. 2 seed from Region 7-AA and stay alive for a region title.
Model (12-3-1, 10-1 7-AA) got a goal apiece from Elijah Marshall, Evans Drinkard and Jonathan Ogle for all the scoring it needed. Lakin Dancause and Brennan Dial each added an assist.
Tanner Couey played a strong game in goal as he recorded eight saves.
The Devils were back home on Monday to host Rockmart in their final region game. Model needs a win and a North Murray loss over the Mountaineers' final three region games to claim the 7-AA title. Model's next game will be in the first round of the Class AA state playoffs in a few weeks.