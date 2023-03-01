Rome got a teachable moment in dealing with the offsides trap on Tuesday night at Barron Stadium, as the Wolves got whistled for 15 offsides calls on the evening but persevered behind a hat trick from Steven Paredes and stingy defensive effort to top Calhoun 4-0.
In the first half, Calhoun’s defense played a high back line trying to slow down the Wolves’ fast-paced attack, and the strategy worked for the most part, as the Rome was hit with seven offsides calls.
“We were trying some new things and a new way to attack to try to stop the mentality of always going forward, forward, forward. This is the first team we’ve seen using the offsides trap against us, and it was great,” Rome head coach Luis Goya said. “We know other teams are going to do this in the future, and it was a good challenge for them.”
Goya also challenged his team at halftime, telling them that each offsides call would mean extra running in practice this week. Unfortunately for the Wolves, they were called for offsides eight times in the second half, meaning Rome’s players are going to be doing some extra sprinting.
“I told them we don’t always have to go forwards. We can do overlapping runs and find ways to move the ball without always having to go forward,” Goya said. “It’s something that we are going to get better at.”
Rome’s defense also stepped up early on a couple of scary moments in the box. Rome keeper John Wilson Payne came up with a big save off of a long ball in the 23rd minute.
Calhoun had another stellar chance in the 28th minute when a shot deflected off Payne but defender Isaiah Johnson managed to head the ball away right at the goal line to keep the Jackets from scoring.
“I was impressed with the way our defense played. We were able to possess and really kind of control the game,” Goya said.
The Wolves broke through in the 33rd minute when Paredes pounced on a ball at the top of Calhoun’s box and slammed it into the lower right corner of the net, giving the Wolves a 1-0 lead going into halftime.
Rome upped the lead to 2-0 in the 49th minute when midfielder Tyler Garrett flicked a nice pass to Paredes, who slipped the ball into the lower right of the goal for the Wolves' second score of the evening.
Rome peppered shots toward Calhoun's goal all during the second half but couldn’t quite find the range again until Paredes made a run and stopped just shy of Calhoun’s box. He then juked a defender to get a bit of space and rifled home his third goal of the game for complete the hat trick and give his team a 3-0 lead.
Alexander Vazquez scored Rome’s final goal of the game when he slammed home a penalty kick in the 77th minute, upping the lead to 4-0. Rome earned the penalty kick when Gio Echanique, who made multiple runs all night long, got taken down from behind in the box.
While the Wolves’ offense scored four goals, the defense, particularly the back line, shut down the Jackets’ attack, refusing to allow Calhoun players many solid shots on goal. Payne earned the clean sheet in goal for the Wolves with two saves.
The win moves Rome’s overall record to 4-1-1 on the season, and the Wolves open Region 6-AAAAAA play on the road Friday night at Sequoyah. Calhoun falls to 4-4 overall, and the Jackets will play Friday at Hiram.
“We’re ready to get started in region play. We know Sequoyah is supposed to be a very tough team, and they are going to be a tough test,” Goya said. “But I think we are ready to go out and make Rome proud.”
In the Rome-Calhoun girls game earlier on Tuesday:
Calhoun 4, Rome 0
Calhoun used opportunistic offense and a solid defense to hand home-standing Rome shutout non-region loss on at Barron Stadium.
Trailing 2-0 to open the second half, the Lady Wolves had a chance to get on the board a couple of times, but each time Calhoun found a defensive play to keep them from scoring.
In the 43rd minute, Rome pressed into Calhoun’s box. Calhoun keeper Tatum Ballinger deflected the first shot, but another player sent the ball back toward the goal. Calhoun’s Kiara Fernandez managed to slide and knock the ball away just before it crossed the goal line, keeping the Lady Wolves’ offense at bay.
The Lady Jackets’ offense again found a golden opportunity in the 53rd minute. Defender Sofia Campa curved a beautiful corner kick toward the back post of Rome’s goal, and Jenna Brannon smashed a header into the net, upping the lead to 3-0.
“We didn’t come out with great energy at the beginning and that kind of hurt us. We just couldn’t seem to get our rhythm and get going,” Rome head coach Jessica Hewitt said. “We came out better in the second half. We had some good shots, but then they scored the third goal and that seemed to deflate us.”
Rome mounted a couple of more chances but couldn’t find the back of the net and an own goal from Rome in the 79th minute closed out the scoring for Calhoun.
The first half started as a back-and-forth battle between the two squads with each side managing some shots to test the opposing keepers.
Neither team managed a legitimate scoring threat until the Lady Jackets used a solid offensive run and a nice finish from Mia Stokes who poked the ball into the lower left hand corner of the net, giving Calhoun a 1-0 lead at the 30-minute mark.
The score seemed to light a fire under Rome’s offense, as the Wolves mounted a couple of serious scoring threats. The first came in the 35th minute when Sheyla Ramos almost managed to pounce on a ball that Calhoun keeper Ballinger had knocked away. Another Lady Jacket defender managed to corral it and kick it away before Ramos could take advantage of the opportunity.
Rome’s Lily Strickland delivered perhaps the best shot of the first half for her team on a strike from 25 yards out that Ballinger was able to corral above her head.
The Lady Jackets answered Rome’s offensive surge with another goal at the 37-minute mark when Mattie Gunter poked a ball across the goal mouth and into the lower right corner, handing the Jackets a 2-0 lead heading into halftime.
Ballinger earned the clean shot in goal for the Lady Jackets with eight saves on the game.
Rome falls to 3-6 overall on the season, while Calhoun improves to 4-2. Rome opens Region 6-AAAAAA play on the road on Friday against Sequoyah. The Lady Jackets also hit the road to play region foe Hiram on Friday.
“Hopefully, we can come out with better intensity on Friday. The real season starts Friday. We’ve had a bit of a down slide lately. Hopefully, we’ll come out more intense and ready to play for the region game,” Hewitt said.