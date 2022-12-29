Rome head coach John McFather said his team’s goals going into Wednesday’s opening game of the Big Blue Classic at Model High were to play hard, play fast, use a lot of different players to keep everyone fresh and do it for four complete quarters.
Judging by the final score of the Wolves’ 92-37 victory over Coahulla Creek, McFather saw exactly what he was looking for.
Rome (8-2) led 13-11 late in the first quarter before going on an extended scoring run to take complete control of the game that was in large part due to its suffocating full-court pressure defense against the Colts. Rome led 21-11 at the end of the opening period and scored the first 20 points of the second to push its advantage to 30 and essentially seal the game before the teams went to the locker room at the half.
“That’s what we want to do — play a lot of guys, bring pressure and play fast,” McFather said. “We can play harder when we play a lot of guys. That’s what I want these kids to buy into. We’re asking them to play as hard as they can until someone else comes in to give them a break. If we can do that every night, I think we’ll win a lot of ballgames over the second half of the season.
“We got to work on some things tonight that we’ve been focusing on in practice, too. We’ve been working on our press, which we did well tonight. We used some half-court trap, too, and we shot the bell really well.”
Rome eventually led 46-21 at the half, but it once again turned up the pressure to open the third quarter, scoring 11 straight points to push the advantage to 57-21. The Wolves eventually settled for a 30-point third quarter to lead 76-26 heading to the fourth and force the mercy rule-shortened 6-minute final quarter.
The entire bench got into the action for Rome as the backups outscored Coahulla Creek (2-8) 16-11 in the fourth to finish the game strong.
Rome’s Braxton Wade led 11 total scorers for his team with a game-high 23 points, including a pair of 3s. Cameron Keith added 18 points, knocking down two 3s as well and scoring 13 points in the second half, while Bryson Thacker connected on four 3s to score 12.
Treyvon Adams came off the bench for the Wolves to reach double figures with 10 points. Darnell Collins scored nine, and Marquez Elston contributed seven.
No Coahulla Creek scorer reached double figures as Carter Quarles had the top total for the Colts with nine points, coming on three made 3s. Jack Defalco added seven, while Andrew Russell scored six.
Rome will look to keep the momentum going when it faces North Cobb Christian on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. on the second day of the Big Blue Classic.
“We’re trying to use this tournament to get our legs back up underneath us and jump-start us back into the second half of the season,” McFather said. “This was a really good win coming out of the Christmas break. We’ve worked hard the last two days at practice, and we showed some of that tonight. We’ll have a tougher test tomorrow against a really good team, but we’ve got to keep playing the same way we did tonight, no matter who the opponent is.”