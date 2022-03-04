Rome faced multiple deficits in Thursday's non-region home contest against Rockmart but fought back each time and eventually outlasted the visiting Jackets to earn a 9-8 victory in 11 innings.
The Wolves (4-5) trailed 8-5 going to the bottom of the sixth but rallied for three runs in the inning to tie the game and had a chance to add more with the bases loaded and no outs but couldn't push any more across the plate. The two teams then dug in and traded scoreless frames in the seventh, eighth, ninth and 10th as Rome's Braxton Wade and Rockmart's Mason Phillips provided spectacular relief work on the mound.
After Rome was able to load the bases in the bottom of the 11th thanks to a walk from Jeremiah Farrer, a single from Reece Fountain and a hit-by-pitch drawn by Josh Ellard, Joe Wilkinson came through with a great at-bat that resulted in the walk-off walk that pushed home Farrer for the game-winning run.
"I'm not really sure what to say after a game like that," said Rome head coach Brent Tucker. "We've had some tough losses the last couple weeks by one run and a game where we had a big lead. We've got a young, inexperienced team, and we're learning as we go. They fought tonight. We were down 3-2, then down 8-5 and kept fighting each time. We used 18 players in today's game so it was truly a team win. It's a game that helps you grow up by being in tough situations. I'm proud of all the guys tonight for all playing a role in getting this win."
The game started with Rockmart taking a 2-0 lead with single runs in each of the first two innings, but Rome rallied for two in the bottom of the second to tie the game up thanks to Wilkinson coming home to score on a wild pitch followed by Barrett Cowan driving in a run on an infield hit.
After Rockmart (2-4) took back the lead with a single run in the fourth, Rome swung the momentum back in their favor with three runs in the bottom of the fifth to go up 5-3 with the big blows in the inning being a two-run double by Fountain and an RBI-single from Ellard.
The Yellow Jackets had a big top half of the sixth, however, as they plated five runs to retake the lead 8-5, but once again Rome answered with three runs in the bottom half with a two-run single by Carson Atkins and a bases-loaded walk Jonathan Vigoa to tie the game at 8-8 and set up the extra-innings finish.
Wade came on in relief in the seventh and ended up going five full innings to earn the win as he didn't allow a run, gave up five hits and struck out seven.
"Braxton was due to start on Saturday, but I told him I was going to throw him in the seventh and then get a bullpen in, and it turned into five innings of work," said Tucker. "He was dominant out there. He threw it great, and that's after not being out here with us very long with basketball just finishing up last week. He came in and did a great job. He deserved the win."
Prior to Wade's effort on the mound, Atkins got the start and went three innings before being lifted in the fourth. He allowed three runs (one earned) on five hits and struck out three in a no decision. Trent Mather provided 2 1-3 innings of relief, and Cowan and Wyatt Costlow each threw 1-3 of an inning after that before Wade came on in the seventh.
Foundtain finished with two hits, including a double, and two RBIs at the plate, Ellard had two hits, including a double, and an RBI and Atkins had a hit and two RBIs and Ellard. Cowan also finished with two hits, an RBI and a run scored, Wade contributed two hits and Farrer reached base three times with two walks and a hit-by-pitch, stole a base and scored two runs. Grant Bullard also had a pinch-hit and run scored.
Rockmart was led at the plate by Jake Bailey and Sam Wilbanks in the middle of the lineup as each finished with three hits. Wilbanks had two doubles and an RBI among his total, and Bailey had a double and an RBI. Colton Leathers had two hits and an RBI, Trevor Caldwell, Calliyon Thompson and Hunter Atkins also had two hits apiece, Drake Dean added a hit and two RBIs and Phillips had a hit and an RBI as well.
Johnathon Moore pitched 4 2-3 innings for the Jackets and allowed four runs (three earned) on five hits while striking out eight in a no decision. Phillips came on in the fifth and ended up going 5 2-3 innings.
The Wolves are in Chattanooga on Saturday to take on LFO at AT&T Field (the home of the Chattanooga Lookouts) at 11 a.m. Tucker said he is looking forward to seeing how his team comes out in that game after Thursday's win.
"I tell them not to get too high or too low so I'm invested in seeing how we play on Saturday," said Tucker. "We need to come out with the same intensity and fight. We earned it tonight. Win, lose or draw, we need to come out on Saturday ready to play."