It sure wasn’t easy, but the Rome Wolves earned a win and a region title on Friday night.
The Wolves outlasted Paulding County for a 46-34 road victory to close out the regular season and with Carrollton and South Paulding both winning as well, Rome won a three-way tiebreaker atop the standings to claim the Region 5-AAAAAA championship.
Rome (8-2, 6-1 in Region 5-AAAAAA) had a back-and-forth battle on their hands on Friday at Paulding County but were able to answer with big plays every time the host Patriots made one of their own. After falling behind 3-0 early, the Rome defense got a safety, and that was immediately followed by a 75-yard kickoff return by Bryson Hill to turn the momentum around and give the Wolves a 9-3 lead.
After Paulding County cut the deficit to 9-6 with another field goal, Hill once again made a clutch play with a 14-yard touchdown run to give his team a 16-6 lead, which was the score at the end of the first quarter.
The second quarter featured more blow-for-blow action as Hill scored on a 2-yard touchdown run early in the period, but Paulding County responded with a long touchdown pass to cut the deficit to 23-13. Hill then broke away for a 50-yard touchdown run on the next drive, but the Patriots got the score back to 29-20 at the half with a late touchdown on another pass from Brayden Mauldin, who had four TD throws on the night.
After Paulding County cut the Rome lead to 29-27 on another long touchdown pass by Mauldin, Rome’s Alex Chun extended his team’s lead to 32-27 at the end of the third quarter on a 24-yard field goal in the final minute of the period.
Rome quarterback Reece Fountain had a big fourth quarter that included touchdown passes of 5 yards to DK Daniel and 45 yards to Martel Hight to seal the Wolves’ victory. Mauldin threw his fourth TD pass of the night between those Rome scores, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the Wolves’ big total on the scoreboard.
With the region title now in their grasps, the Wolves, who have now won six straight games since losing in their region opener, will turn their attention to the postseason as they prepare for the first round next week. They will host Region 7-AAAAAA No. 4 seed Johns Creek.
In other local football action from Friday night:
Bowdon 44, Armuchee 0
The season came to an end on Friday for the Indians with a tough loss on the road at Region 6-A Public champion Bowdon.
Armuchee (5-4, 1-4 in Region 6-A Public) fell behind early and couldn’t put together enough offense to get on the scoreboard against a suffocating Red Devils defense.
Despite the loss, the Indians took a step in the right direction in 2021 as they improved greatly on a 2-6 season in 2020 and finished above .500 for the first time since 2009.