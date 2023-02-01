CANTON -- A little over three weeks ago, Rome boys basketball coach John McFather lamented after a 58-51 home loss to Sequoyah that his team "just couldn't score," failing to execute late with the game in the balance.
Tuesday night, on the road at Sequoyah, the game was in the balance once again... right before the opening tip.
Once the game started, it was a Rome Wolves highlight reel from start to finish, as the Wolves pounced early, dominated in the middle and finished with a flurry in a 91-54 demolition of the Chiefs.
In perhaps its most complete team effort of the season, Rome got contributions up and down the lineup, sprinting out to a 9-0 lead in the opening two minutes, taking a 30-point lead into halftime, and punctuating the game with two big slam dunks in the final minutes to win for the fourth time in the last five games.
It was such a complete thrashing that Sequoyah head coach Allen Carden, normally a congenial man to talk to even after a loss, shook his head in his office and smiled a weary smile, unable to come up with any positive aspects from such a big defeat.
"I don't really have any comment about that one, I'm sorry," he said, shrugging his shoulders. "Definitely talk to that team in the other locker room that played great. They earned it."
The Wolves, now 13-10 overall and 6-4 in Region 6-AAAAAA, got a career night from senior guard/forward Cameron Keith, who torched Sequoyah for 35 points, including 19 in the first quarter alone, nearly doubling the Chiefs' 10-point output as a team. He had nine of his team's first 14 points, then ripped off 10 consecutive points in a little over a minute and a half late in the quarter, helping Rome build a 32-10 lead after one period.
Despite the flashy offensive numbers, Keith quickly pointed out that his team's focus over the last few days has been on improving its defense.
"We came out and just wanted to play good defense on them," he said. "We have focused on boxing out, contesting shots and not allowing lay-ups. Coach McFather just told us to keep our heads straight and just work on always improving."
McFather agreed, explaining that he has preached all year about the importance of playing well on the defensive end.
"We made a few adjustments tonight. We started (Antonio) Foster, who is a great defender, and he and Martel (Hight) did an unbelievable job on their guards tonight," he said. "I thought we prepared very, very well for Sequoyah. We didn't give up open shots and lay-ups, and just played great team defense. On offense, our kids have put in a lot of extra work shooting the basketball, and you can see it paying off. They are shooting with confidence, and we had a lot of great teamwork tonight, sharing the ball and finding whoever had the hot hand. Tonight was a huge win, and we just want to build on this."
Sequoyah (14-9, 7-3) never mounted any real challenge to Rome. Senior Tyson Darby did his best to keep his team in it, scoring eight points in the final few minutes before halftime, but only one other player scored a basket for the Chiefs in the quarter, and the Wolves went into the break with a comfortable 50-20 lead.
Sequoyah managed to trim the lead down to 10 points with just over six minutes left in the game, but Rome finished strong, going on a 12-0 run to put the game out of reach at 82-50. In the final minutes, Corey Gardhigh nailed a long 3-pointer and Darnell Collins threw down a pair of emphatic slam dunks to punctuate the win.
All 12 Rome players got into the game and nine of them scored. Behind Keith's 35 points (which included six 3-pointers), Braxton Wade added 16 points, while Hight, Jonathan Heath and Jamiel Williams had eight points each.
Sequoyah was led by Preston Parker's 16 points, while Darby finished with 10.
Rome will close the regular season with two home games, Friday against Creekview at 7:30 p.m. and next Tuesday against River Ridge at 7:30 p.m. The Wolves will host the Region 6-AAAAAA tournament the following week.
In the Rome-Sequoyah girls game earlier on Tuesday:
Sequoyah 77, Rome 41
CANTON -- It's hard to win a basketball game when you get off to a slow start. It's pretty much impossible if you never get going at all.
That was the case on Tuesday night at Sequoyah High School, where the Rome Lady Wolves found themselves stuck in neutral for most of the first quarter, and it cost them dearly, as the Lady Chiefs earned a dominating 77-41 win in Region 6-AAAAAA.
It was the most points Sequoyah had scored in over two years, tying the 77-point mark the team posted in a win over Riverwood on Jan. 12, 2021.
The first six minutes of the game were particularly brutal for Rome. Just like 'Jaws' plowing through an oceanside resort town, Sequoyah gobbled up points all over the court from the opening tip. The Lady Chiefs drilled three consecutive 3-point shots on their first three possessions, taking a quick 9-0 lead. Two free throws, another long 3-point bomb, a bank shot, a fast-break lay-up and an offensive put-back followed, and before all the fans were even in their seats, Sequoyah led 20-0 with a little over two minutes left in the quarter, all but eliminating any drama from the game.
In stark contrast, Rome missed their first six field goal attempts in the game and had six turnovers in the first quarter.
"Last time we played Rome (a 56-48 loss on Jan. 6), their defensive pressure gave us a lot of problems, but I think we came out really focused tonight," said Sequoyah head coach Chris Yarbrough, whose team improved to 14-9 overall and 6-4 in the region. "We got those three 3-pointers to start the game, we're up 9-0 right away, and everybody else on our team just fed off of that. Defensively, we played so much better than the first time we played Rome. We focused on keeping them in front of us, making them take jump shots, and not letting them get into their transition game. I give a lot of credit to our kids -- they executed well defensively, they played hard and they shot the ball really well. You do that, and good things usually happen."
Good things kept happening for the Lady Chiefs. After taking a 25-10 lead into the first-quarter break, Sequoyah ripped off a quick 7-0 run to make it a 22-point lead.
Other than a pair of free throws by Lady Wolves' forward Caitlyn McAboy, the only offense in the second period came from Breana Griffin, who scored the other 10 points for Rome. The Lady Wolves went to the locker room at halftime staring at the scoreboard in disbelief, as they trailed 52-22, their biggest halftime deficit in any region game this year.
The Lady Chiefs continued to grow their lead in the third quarter, going up by as many as 34 points. Both teams sat their starters for most of the fourth quarter, with Rome getting a late offensive spark from substitute guard Jakiya Winston, who drilled two long 3-pointers and scored eight of her team's 10 points in the final stanza.
"We led (No. 1-ranked) River Ridge by 17 points here a couple of weeks ago, and we let that one slip away," Yarbrough said, recalling his team's 69-61 loss to the top team in Class AAAAAA. "Tonight, we talked about sending a statement. We talked about coming out against a good team, playing really well, and showing what we are capable of. Hopefully we can use this as momentum to keep going these last few games."
Sequoyah got all 14 players into the game, and nine of them scored, led by Elle Blatchford's 22-point night. Addison Ghorley added 14 points, while Milanni Abdus-Salaam chipped in 12.
For Rome, which fell to 14-8 overall and 7-3 in the region, Griffin led the team with 16 points, but only three of those came after halftime. Winston was the second-leading scorer with her eight points.
The Lady Wolves host Creekview on Friday night at 6 p.m. before closing out the regular season with a home game against River Ridge next Tuesday at 6 p.m.