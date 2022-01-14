The Rome Wolves have been playing some great basketball of late, and that trend continued on Friday in the form of a dominant road win over state-ranked Alexander to move atop the Region 5-AAAAAA standings.
Rome grabbed the momentum early with some hot shooting and carried it forward from there to earn a 78-52 victory at Alexander for the Wolves’ fifth straight win. The victory against the Cougars, who were previously unbeaten in region play, moves Rome (12-5, 6-1) to the top of the 5-AAAAAA.
The Wolves made five 3-pointers in the opening period on Friday en route to a 24-10 lead at the end of the period. They then led 39-20 at the half and got hot once again from the outside in the third quarter as they made six 3s in the period to outscore Alexander 24-11 in the period to all but put the game away. In total, the Wolves made 15 3s in the victory.
Leading the way individually was Jay’Quan Nelson with 26 points, including five 3s. EJ Holland and Cameron Keith each added 15 points with three 3s apiece, and Braxon Wade scored 13 points while making three 3s. Wade and Holland each had double-doubles with 13 and 10 rebounds, respectively.
Rome is back home on Tuesday to host Carrollton at 7:30 p.m. in another big region matchup. The Trojans handed Rome their lone region loss so far this season back on Dec. 9.
In other prep basketball action on Friday:
Rome girls 63, Alexander 42
The Lady Wolves broke open a close game at the half with some big offensive totals over the final two quarters to pull away for a region road win on Friday.
Rome (12-3, 6-1 in 5-AAAAAA) led 30-24 at the half but outscored Alexander 18-6 in the third and 15-12 in the fourth. The Lady Wolves made 11 3s in the contest with seven of those coming in the second half.
Leading the scoring for Rome was NeNe Adams with 13 points, including three 3s. Pinky Nation was also in double figures with 11 points, and Cassie Covington and Breana Griffin each scored nine. Taleyiah Chatman added eight.
The Lady Wolves are back home on Tuesday to host Carrollton for another region contest starting at 6 p.m.
Unity Christian boys 70, Oakwood Christian 42
The Lions bounced back from tough stretch recently to earn a dominant home win on Friday in region play.
Unity Christian (4-11, 2-2) jumped out to a 24-11 lead after one quarter and then led 40-19 at the half. They kept the momentum going in the third quarter by outscoring the visitors 23-12 in the period.
The top scorer for the Lions was Bailey Mohler with 16 points. Austin Wilkerson added 14, and Bryson Marcos scored 10. Collin Pettegrew also had eight.
The Lions are on the road on Tuesday for another region battle at Praise Academy at 8 p.m.
Darlington girls 53, North Cobb Christian 50
The Lady Tigers made enough plays down the stretch to seal a hard-fought road win in Region 7-A Private play.
Darlington (13-3, 2-1 in 7-A Private) got a big night from Jyjy Johnson who recorded a double-double with 23 points and 14 rebounds to lead her team. Georgeanna Dempsey added 12 points, and Emmaline Ratledge scored seven.
The Lady Tigers will have a few days of rest before hosting Walker in another region contest next Friday at 6 p.m.
North Cobb Christian boys 68, Darlington 65
The Tigers battled until the end, but North Cobb Christian held on for a region home win thanks in large part to 11 made 3s and a perfect 10-for-10 mark at the free throw line in the fourth quarter.
Darlington (11-4, 1-2 in 7-A Private) had a chance to tie it at the buzzer, but a 3-point attempt didn’t go as time expired.
Leading the scoring for Darlington was D’Marion Floyd with 16 points. Patrick Shelley added 15 points and nine rebounds, and DJ Johnson scored 12 points.
The Tigers will look to bounce back on Monday when they host Adairsville in a non-region contest at 3 p.m.