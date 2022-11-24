The teams have dwindled down even further as the race for state championships heats up, and the Rome Wolves and Unity Christian Lions are still in the hunt.
Rome pulled away in the second half last Friday to earn a second-round victory over Alpharetta while Unity Christian was dominant in a thorough defeat of Vidalia Heritage Academy.
The Wolves' win pushes them into the Class AAAAAA elite eight where they will host Marist, and the Lions will make the long road trip to Albany to take on Sherwood Christian Academy for the GAPPS 8-man state championship.
The stakes are as high as ever so here is a look at each of the matchups and what to look for:
Marist (10-2) at Rome (11-1)
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Last week: Rome won 35-14 at home vs. Alpharetta; Marist won 32-13 at home vs. Northside-Warner Robins
Series history: Marist leads 3-1
Last Meeting: Marist won 19-17 at home on Dec. 5, 2008 in the state semifinals
Rome key players: DK Daniel (WR/DB, Jr.), Stephiylan Green (DL, Sr.), Alto Moore (LB, Jr.)
Marist key players: Jack Euart (QB/DB, Soph.), Jackson Hughes (FB/DE, Jr.), Joseph Pizzo (RB/DB, Jr.)
What’s next: Winner advances to the quarterfinals to play the winner of Langston Hughes vs. Woodward Academy
Outlook: It's been a while, but these two teams have met in a high stakes playoff game in the past. Rome and Marist squared off in a state semifinal game once upon a time in 2008, and the Wolves contingent believe (and probably rightfully so based on photographic evidence) that they were robbed of a trip to the state title game on a late play that was ruled a War Eagles touchdown when the runner appeared to be stopped before the goal line. But that was then, and this is now. A lot has changed since that game. Both teams have won state titles with Rome claiming multiple in 2016 and 2017 and Marist winning one in 2020. So each program has recent state championship tradition. Both head coaches are veterans that have been in games like this before so they each know exactly how important every single play is. Rome's defense has been stellar all season, but they will be tested in a different way this week as the option running game of Marist will be a bit of a change from the pass-first offenses it has passed in the first two rounds of the playoffs. But with the Wolves' defense's strength up front on the defensive line and linebacker, they should have the capability to slow the War Eagles down. On the other side of the ball, this will be the best offense Marist has faced in a while as Rome is operating at a high level in both the passing game and running game. There are no easy games remaining once you get to the Elite Eight so the Wolves know it will be a test. But in the end, Rome has more talent and experience to allow them to pull away late and give a little justice to that 2008 team at the same time.
Prediction: Rome wins 28-20
Unity Christian (11-0) at Sherwood Christian Academy (10-1)
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Last week: Unity Christian won 54-8 at Model High vs. Vidalia Heritage Academy; Sherwood Christian Academy won 54-12 at home vs. Lafayette Christian
Series history: First meeting
Unity Christian key players: Evan Whiteside (QB/LB, Soph.), Cooper Giddens (WR/DB, Jr.), Price Dyer (LB/TE, Sr.)
Outlook: The Lions have been on a roll all season, and many of their wins were not even close. They have won by double digits in all but one game with that one being a two-point victory at Holy Ground Baptist in late September. In its last three games, Unity Christian has won by 40, 46 and 44, including its demolition of Vidalia Heritage Academy in the state semifinals last Friday. Sherwood Christian Academy is a different caliber of team, however. There is a reason that these two are the last two standing to battle for a state title. The Eagles have been running through opponents as well with their margins of victory in their last three games being 42, 57 and 45. It will be exactly what a state championship game is supposed to be, which is the toughest challenge a team can have. But Unity Christian's physicality is something that head coach David Humphreys has made an emphasis since taking over the program. It is something not a lot of eight-man football teams are used to. That toughness and physicality (and a pretty darn good quarterback in sophomore Evan Whiteside) is what will lead the Lions to a hard-fought victory and a state championship on Friday night.
Prediction: Unity Christian wins 43-40