A 12-0 run down the stretch was the defining sequence of the game as the Rome Wolves rallied in the fourth quarter for a 46-38 region victory at home over Allatoona on Friday night.
Rome (4-1, 2-0 6-AAAAAA) found itself trailing the visiting Buccaneers 38-34 after Allatoona opened the final quarter on an 11-2 run that included a trio of 3-pointers. But the Wolves showed poise and perseverance along with a different look on defense to turn the game around and score the game's final 12 points, which were book-ended by a pair of powerful dunks by Christian McAboy.
"I think we showed (Allatoona) our 1-3-1, and that threw them out of rhythm a little bit at the end," said Rome head coach John McFather. "We didn't run it a lot tonight, but when we did, that kind of pressure defense really made a difference. We knew coming into the game that they ran a lot of really good sets so we had to guard them. We guarded it well for the most part. But the difference at the end was our hustle, our heart, diving on the floor and getting loose balls...that really made a big impact at the end. We were able to get some easy lay ups and get to the free throw line to finish a big win for us."
The game started slow as both teams struggled to find its groove offensively. Allatoona (1-6, 0-2) held a slim 5-3 lead after one quarter.
The pace picked up a bit in the second quarter with the host Wolves starting to knock down shots a little more consistently as they outscored Allatoona 15-7 in the period to take an 18-12 lead into the half.
Each team made runs back and forth in the third as the Buccaneers cut the deficit to one at 26-25 before Rome closed out the quarter strong to grab a 32-27 lead heading into the exciting final period.
Cameron Keith led a balanced scoring attack for Rome with 11 points, including knocking down three 3-pointers. Marquez Elston was also in double figures with 10 points, and McAboy contributed nine, including five crucial ones as part of the final 12-0 run.
Braxton Wade added nine points of his own, going 5-of-6 from the free throw line in the fourth, and Bryson Thacker scored six points.
Dean Soulsby was Allatoona's top scorer with 14 points, including four 3s. Kellen Phillips and Kyle Alley each contributed seven points.
McFather said after the win on Friday that his team is right where it wanted to be as it goes into a stretch of non-region games before jumping back into the region schedule in January.
"Our goal was to go 2-0 this week because we knew we didn't have another region game until after the Christmas break," said McFather. "So now we can focus on getting everyone better over the next couple weeks. We're not really a fully-loaded team yet. We just got our whole roster together in the last week because of football going deep in the playoffs. I feel like with a few more practices and games those guys will be ready to contribute more. And we're going to need them. I think we will be at full strength and have a lot deeper team here soon."
Rome is back at home on Tuesday to host Cedartown at 7:30 p.m. in a non-region test.