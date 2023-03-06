The Rome girls and boys both officially kicked off their 2023 seasons as they hosted the Rome Invitational at Barron Stadium, and each team performed well to finish high in the team standings.
The Rome boys took second with 90.5 points behind first-place Cedartown (142). The Lady Wolves scored 89 points to take third behind Fort Payne (Ala.) with 113 and Central with 101.
On the boys side, the Wolves were led by a pair of first-place finishes coming from Tucker Wright in the 1600 meter with a 4:28.18 and the 4x200 meter relay team with a 1:30.06.
Other top-three finishes came from Jonah Campbell in the 800 meter (second, 2:02.86), John Glick in the 1600 meter (third, 4:30.06), Javian Winston in the 110 meter hurdles (third, 16.00), the 4x100 meter relay team (second, 42.49) and Justin Terrell in the shot put (second, 45-0). Rome had 15 other top-10 finishes.
The Rome girls had a first-place finish from the 4x200 meter relay team with a time of 1:47.47. Other top-three finishes came from Mackenzie Hight in the 100 meter hurdles (second, 16.84), Sada Williamson in the 100 meter hurdles (third, 16.93), the 4x400 meter relay team (third, 4:28.53), Miya Winston in the triple jump (second, 34-8) and Nutiya Hunt in the discus (91-9).
The Lady Wolves had 15 other top-10 finishes.
Unity Christian also sent several competitors to compete in the meet with Lizzy Pardue leading the way for the girls by taking second in the 400 meter dash (57.08) and third in the 200 meter dash (26.16).
The Unity Christian boys had a pair of top-10 finishes coming from Cooper Giddens in the 400 meter dash (fifth, 50.76) and the 200 meter dash (sixth, 22.46).
Rome will next compete at the Buffalo's River Ridge Invitational on Saturday at 9 a.m. Unity Christian will send competitors to the Carrollton Invitational on Saturday.
In other prep track and field action over the weekend:
Model, Armuchee compete at Nance Relays
Model and Armuchee each traveled to Gordon Central High in Calhoun on Saturday to compete in the Nance Relays to start the season.
The Model boys had the top team finish locally by taking second with 103 points behind first-place Sonoraville (121). The Lady Devils were third as a team with 72 points behind Sonoraville (97) and Gordon Central (96).
The Armuchee boys and girls each finished fourth in the team standings with 81 and 26 points, respectively.
The Model boys had six first-place finishes, including Daniel Jolly in the high jump (5-6), the 4x100 meter relay team (44.23), the 4x200 meter relay team (1:34.26), the 800 meter sprint medley relay team (1:47.27), the 4x400 meter relay team (3:41.76) and the distance medley relay team (11:57.80).
Other top-three finishes for the Devils came from Zachary Wyman in the 110 meter hurdles (second, 18.42) and pole vault (second, 4-10), Keith Sprayberry in the 300 meter hurdles (second, 46.01), the 4x800 meter relay team (second, 9:23.86), Bryce Dress in the long jump (third, 17-10), Reginald Gamble in the triple jump (second, 36-11). The team had four other top-six finishes.
The Model girls were led by five first-place finishes with two coming from Eva Poyner in the 100 meter hurdles (16.40) and the 300 meter hurdles (50.84). Javia Samples won the long jump with a 15-5.5, and the 4x200 meter relay team (1:54.39) and the 4x400 meter relay team (4:21.29) also came in first.
Other top-three finishes for the Lady Devils came from Reagan Orr in the 100 meter hurdles (second, 18.35) and pole vault (second, 7-0), Elizabeth Barwick in the 300 meter hurdles (third, 55.81), the 4x100 meter relay team (second, 56.20), the 800 meter sprint medley relay team (third, 2:14.37), the distance medley relay team (second, 14:35.62), Poyner in the high jump (second, 4-6), Claire Allmon in the long jump (second, 14-3.5), Desirae Johnson in the discus (second, 79-4) and Kiersten King in the shot put (second, 27-5.5). They had three other top-six finishes.
The Armuchee boys had a pair of first-place finishes coming from the 4x1600 meter relay team (26:50.79) and the 4x400 meter relay team (8:59.59). The Indians had other top-three finishes from the distance medley relay team (second, 12:09.76) and Chandler Collins in the shot put (third, 38-10.5) and five other top-six finishes.
The Lady Indians had three first-place finishes, including Sophie Thacker in the triple jump (29-9.5), the 4x800 meter relay team (10:57.09) and the distance medley relay team (13:40.89). The 4x400 meter relay team finished third with a 4:46.86, and Armuchee had two other top-six finishes.
Model and Armuchee will both compete on Tuesday at Pepperell along with Coosa starting at 4 p.m.