Prep Swimming|Rome Wolves, Lady Wolves narrowly fall to Creekview Contributed Dec 3, 2021 59 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Rome boys and girls teams narrowly fell to Creekview on Thursday.Both teams still had some strong performances but couldn't quite match the depth of the Class 7A Creekview squad.The 200 medley relay team of Andre Durand, Joseph Sisk, Philip Johnson and Luke Gulledge started out the night with a first-place finish. The same group also won the 200 freestyle relayGulledge followed with a pair of wins in the 200 IM and the 100 Freestyle.Johnson also swam his season-best time, winning the 50 yard Freestyle. He also was victorious in the 100 Butterfly.Durand was second only to Gulledge in the 100 Freestyle and won the 100 Breaststroke.Sisk picked up a second place finish in the 200 freestyle, and Nicholas Johnson clinched second-place in the 500 freestyle.Phillip Wooddell came in second in diving.On the girls side the team of Emily Davis, Izabella Jennings, Lily Cantrell and Maci Andrews were top performers in the 200 freestyle relay.Davis Came in first in the 100 backstroke followed closely by Izabella Jennings in second-place.Cantrell also picked up a win in the 500 freestyle And a second-place finish in the 100 butterfly.Andrews had her top performance and the 50 yard freestyle Coming in first place and second-place in the 100 freestyle.Abigail Cooper won the girls diving competition.The girls medley relay team of Jennings, Furland, Cantrell and Andrews finished second to a strong Creekview Squad.Carrie Twenty came in second-place in the 200 freestyle.Rome will be back in the pool Next Thursday at home versus Dawson County. The diving competition starts at 4:30 p.m. and swimming events start at 5:30 p.m. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Rome News Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Local Events Trending Now Police: Rome man intentionally caused wrecks over a four year period to defraud insurers Go Time! Family Fun facility to open in mid-December Back on Broad: Rome's Christmas Parade is Tuesday night Honeymoon Bakery team places first in Food Network Holiday Baking Championship Rome police looking for information on Lindale man who has been missing since September Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists