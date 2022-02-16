The Rome boys came up with a strong performance at a perfect time on Tuesday night as they quickly got out to a big lead and held solid from there to defeat South Paulding 69-58 at the Region 5-AAAAAA Tournament to not only advance to the semifinals but also clinch a state tournament berth.
The Wolves (16-9) jumped on South Paulding early as they built a 20-6 lead after one quarter and eventually took a 33-18 lead into the locker room at the half. They maintained the momentum in the third quarter to take a 50-36 advantage to the final period and leaned on Jay'Quan Nelson and Cameron Keith in the fourth to keep the Spartans from making a run to get back within striking distance.
Nelson was the leading scorer in the contest with 32 points, including 11 in the fourth quarter and three 3-pointers in the game. Keith and Braxton Wade each scored 15 points as Keith tallied eight of his in the fourth. Wade also knocked down three 3s.
The victory pushes Rome ahead in the region tournament where they will take on top seed and host Alexander on Thursday night at 8:30 p.m. The two teams split their regular-season meetings with one win apiece.
In other region tournament basketball action on Tuesday:
Armuchee girls 54, Gordon Lee 36
The Lady Indians bounced back from a loss in the Region 6-A Public Tournament semifinals with a stellar performance to close out the tournament and clinch the No. 3 seed for State with a convincing victory in the third-place game on Tuesday.
Armuchee (11-15) led 10-6 after one quarter but exploded for a 23-8 advantage in the second quarter to take a 33-14 lead into the half before coasting to the victory with a solid final two quarters.
The Lady Indians were led by a trio of double-digit scores as Bailey Tomlin had the top total with 16 points, including hitting three 3-pointers. Olivia Moses added 15 points, and Maggie Duke scored 14.
Armuchee will now enter the Class A Public State Tournament as the No. 3 seed from Region 6-A Public and be on the road with an opponent, date and time to be announced for the first-round matchup.