Finishing a season with a perfect, unblemished record is definitely something to cheer about.
Finishing that same season without allowing opposing teams to score a single point against you is just about amazing.
And maybe the word amazing is the best one to describe the recently concluded junior varsity football season for Rome High, as the Wolves not only finished a perfect 7-0 on the season but also refused to allow any opponents to score a single point.
"It’s a tribute to the coaching staff. The junior varsity (players) doesn’t really get to practice as a team. They just get reps at practice as two’s and three’s," Rome football coach John Reid said. "It makes a long week of practice really nice for those kids, because they get to go over there and play. It’s really fun for them. These kids signed up to play. They didn’t sign up to practice."
The squad handled their foes without too much trouble, beating Cherokee 25-0, River Ridge 35-0, Etowah 49-0, Woodstock 42-0, Allatoona 40-0, Sequoyah 35-0 and Creekview 47-0.
"If you try to do that (not allow any points) you would never get it done. That is the goal at the beginning. If you set it as a goal, it’s almost impossible to achieve," Reid said. "In one of the games, the opponent had the ball at the one-yard line, and they kept them out. Oddly enough, it was first and goal at the one, and they didn’t score."
Another key is the enthusiasm the coaches and players show for the teams and that enthusiasm shows on the playing field.
"One of the things that needs to be said is that in a lot of programs there is a lack of enthusiasm for the junior varsity and the freshman teams. It’s almost as if it’s a burden," Reid said. "It’s also really time-consuming for the coaches. It’s not like the varsity roster. The junior varsity roster gets manipulated a lot more, because if a varsity player gets hurt a junior varsity player moves up. So the junior varsity coaches are always having to kind of patch the roster together."
The freshman team also managed to put a perfect 7-0 record together for the season, but they did allow a handful of points to be scored. The freshman team had 22 points scored on them in the seven games with no team scoring more than eight in a game.
With two squads of undefeated teams that were never or rarely scored upon moving up to the varsity ranks soon, Reid gets a big smile on his face, but he also throws out a warning.
"It doesn’t necessarily equate to them going undefeated and unscored on in high school, but we’ll be happy for them to move up to varsity," he said. "Also, it’s a lot better for us when they go undefeated. We’d much rather have that than the other way around. And next year we’ll have a new group of junior varsity players, and we’ll work with the same emphasis."