Rome honored three teams from its storied baseball history on Thursday prior to a doubleheader against Etowah at Legion Field.
The Wolves' program hosted its Night of Champions on the diamond as the 1960 West Rome, 1962 West Rome and 1963 East Rome state championship teams were recognized in a special ceremony before the region contests got going as several members of those squads were in attendance.
"Rome City Schools is proud of our past state champion teams and welcomed the opportunity to honor them," said Rome High athletic director Chris Boden. "It is special when one of your programs wins a state championship so they truly deserve recognition. We want all alumni of a Rome City Schools to know that they still have a team to cheer for -- the Rome High School Wolves."
The doubleheader didn't go as Rome wanted following the ceremony as Etowah swept it with 9-5 and 2-1 wins to complete a sweep of the 6-AAAAAA series after winning Game 1 on Tuesday.
In Thursday's opening contest, the Eagles (12-10, 7-6 6-AAAAAA) got off to a quick start with five runs in the top of the first and one more in the second. After Rome (11-10, 4-8) scored a run in the fourth, Etowah added two more insurance runs in the fifth and one in the seventh.
The Wolves made it interesting by loading the bases thanks to several walks and hit-by-pitches and scored four runs but couldn't get any closer.
Braxton Wade took the loss for Rome after pitching five innings and allowing eight runs (five earned) on seven hits with three strikeouts and four walks. Jackson Slatky pitched the final two innings and gave up one run while not allowing a hit, striking out two and walking three.
Josh Ellard was 2-for-2 at the plate with two RBIs, and Slatky, Bryson Thacker and Jeremiah Farrer each drove in a run as well. Wade and Joe Wilkinson each had a hit and scored a run.
In Game 2, each team scored a run in the second inning but neither could find much offense after that. Etowah finally came through with the eventual game-winning run in the ninth and held Rome scoreless in the bottom half to complete the doubleheader and series sweep.
Thacker pitched six innings and allowed one unearned run on one hit with 11 strikeouts in a no decision for the Wolves. Ellard took the loss after tossing the final three innings and allowing one unearned run on one hit with four strikeouts.
At the plate, Thacker went 2-for-3 with two stolen bases. Chaz Moore added a hit and scored a run, and Farrer, Ellard, Wilkinson, Reece Fountain and Jaxson Saylor each had one hit.
Rome will have a few days off before they visit Woodstock next Friday for a doubleheader starting at 1 p.m.